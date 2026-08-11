MyFBAPrep Earns Elite Status After Being Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Showcasing America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies, The Recognition Demonstrates MyFBAPrep's Commitment to Sustained Growth & Operational Excellence

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MyFBAPrep, a leading eCommerce warehouse and fulfillment network for high-growth brands, today announced its fourth consecutive ranking on the prestigious 2026 Inc. 5000 list. Coming in at no. 4551, MyFBAPrep joins an elite group of 5.9% of all-time companies that have made the Inc. 5000 list four times.

Showcasing the nation's most successful independent businesses and companies that have demonstrated exceptional revenue growth while navigating evolving market conditions, this recognition underscores MyFBAPrep's continued operational excellence and its role as a critical infrastructure partner for some of the world's leading eCommerce brands.

We've built MyFBAPrep to help brands move faster, scale smarter & navigate an increasingly complex global supply chain. Post this

"Four consecutive years on the Inc. 5000 is an incredible milestone and a testament to the trust our customers place in us every day," said Tom Wicky, Co-Founder and CEO of MyFBAPrep. "We've built MyFBAPrep to help brands move faster, scale smarter, and navigate an increasingly complex global supply chain. This recognition belongs to our team, our warehouse partners, and the thousands of brands that continue to grow with us."

Since its founding, MyFBAPrep has evolved into one of the industry's most reliable fulfillment networks, helping brands streamline Amazon FBA prep, direct-to-consumer fulfillment, retail distribution, and omnichannel logistics through a global network of warehouse partners. The company's continued inclusion on the Inc. 5000 reflects both its sustained business growth and the increasing demand for flexible, scalable logistics solutions.

For the complete 2026 Inc. 5000 list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit www.inc.com/inc5000. For more information about MyFBAPrep, visit www.myfbaprep.com.

About MyFBAPrep

MyFBAPrep is a global eCommerce logistics platform delivering scalable, technology-enabled fulfillment solutions for high-growth brands, omnichannel sellers, and leading Amazon operators. With a network of 100+ warehouses and over 85 million square feet across the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, and Australia, MyFBAPrep supports Amazon FBA prep, direct-to-consumer fulfillment, retail and wholesale distribution, and B2B logistics.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information, contact:

Tom Wicky

Co-Founder & CEO

[email protected]

786-351-3454 Courtney Dennis

Director of Communications

[email protected]

619-952-1856

SOURCE MyFBAPrep