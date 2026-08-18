MySize's Naiz Fit Surpasses 500 Million Size Recommendations as AI Fashion Platform Expands Into Virtual Try-On

MySize's Retail Technology Platform has served 10M+ users and connected 100M+ garments across 100+ fashion brands, creating a foundation for broader Size & Fit Intelligence solutions

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ), a global provider of AI-driven retail technology solutions, today highlighted the continued expansion of its Naiz Fit business, as the company builds on its position in global Size & Fit technology to develop a broader technology platform serving fashion brands across e-commerce, retail, product and strategy.

Naiz Fit's technology has generated more than 500 million size recommendations to date, serving more than 10 million users and connecting with more than 100 million garments across more than 100 apparel brands.

Leveraging this substantial data ecosystem and established user footprint, Naiz Fit is positioned to integrate more sophisticated offerings—such as Virtual Try-On, Product Intelligence, and Retail and Strategy frameworks—into its current brand partnerships, thereby potentially elevating the commercial value derived from each global relationship.

The company's growing international customer footprint includes globally recognized fashion brands such as Levi's, Desigual and, most recently, Paul & Shark, reflecting Naiz Fit's expansion across markets and fashion segments.

From Size Recommendation to Size & Fit Intelligence

Naiz Fit's strategy is evolving beyond solving one of fashion e-commerce's most persistent problems — helping shoppers select the right size — toward using Size & Fit intelligence throughout the fashion value chain.

The company is building an increasingly horizontal portfolio of solutions addressing four core areas: E-commerce, Retail, Product and Strategy.

This evolution is supported by the scale of Naiz Fit's proprietary data ecosystem. Hundreds of millions of historical recommendations, millions of shoppers and more than 100 million connected garments provide Naiz Fit with a substantial foundation of Size & Fit information that can be leveraged to develop increasingly sophisticated personalization and intelligence solutions for fashion brands.

Naiz Fit solutions have demonstrated measurable commercial impact for customers, including improvements in conversion and average order value and reductions in returns. In selected previous customer deployments, the company has observed results including conversion increases of up to 5.7x, AOV increases of up to 27% and return reductions of up to 14%, depending on the customer, implementation and use case.

"Size & Fit is becoming much bigger than a size recommendation button," said Ronen Luzon, CEO of MySize, Inc. "Naiz Fit has spent years building the technology, data and customer relationships required to understand how products fit real consumers. With more than 500 million recommendations generated, we believe we have built a data and customer foundation that can support a much broader product portfolio and increase the value Naiz Fit can deliver across each brand relationship."

Expanding Into Virtual Try-On

As part of this strategy, Naiz Fit has expanded its product offering into Virtual Try-On, creating a more visual and interactive shopping experience alongside its established Size & Fit capabilities.

The new experience has already been deployed with several customers, including Spanish menswear brand Silbon, allowing shoppers to visualize products and interact with garments digitally before purchasing.

The technology is designed to increase shopper engagement and confidence while creating new opportunities for user-generated content, social interaction and product discovery. Combined with Naiz Fit's existing Size & Fit intelligence, the company believes these experiences can help fashion brands simultaneously improve conversion and reduce product returns.

Rather than treating Virtual Try-On as a standalone technology, Naiz Fit is integrating it into a broader personalization ecosystem where fit, product information, shopper data and AI-powered experiences work together throughout the customer journey.

Building a Global Size & Fit Technology Platform

Naiz Fit's expanding product portfolio comes alongside a growing international footprint.

Customers including Levi's, Desigual, Paul & Shark and Silbon demonstrate the platform's ability to serve fashion companies across different markets, categories and customer profiles.

MySize believes this combination of global customer relationships, proprietary technology, large-scale Size & Fit data and an expanding product portfolio creates an increasingly differentiated position within the global fashion technology market.

The strategy also supports MySize's previously announced objective of consolidating technologies and capabilities around Size & Fit, enabling Naiz Fit to increase the value it can provide to each fashion customer while expanding its addressable market.

"Our ambition is to build the global technology layer for Size & Fit," Luzon added. "The opportunity starts with helping someone choose the right size, but it does not end there. The same intelligence can influence how consumers discover and experience products, how brands design collections, how retailers understand their customers and ultimately how the fashion industry makes better commercial decisions."

A Growing Technology Opportunity for MySize

For MySize, Naiz Fit represents a strategic technology platform through which the MySize Group can expand both organically and through the continued consolidation of complementary Size & Fit capabilities.

The company's increasing international customer base creates opportunities to introduce additional Naiz Fit solutions to existing customers, while new capabilities such as Virtual Try-On expand the potential value generated from each brand relationship.

By combining scale, data and an expanding suite of solutions, MySize intends to continue strengthening Naiz Fit's position as a global Size & Fit technology platform and an increasingly important growth engine for the Group.

About My Size, Inc.

MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) is a global leader in omnichannel e-commerce platforms and AI-driven sizing solutions, including MySizeID and Naiz Fit. The Company's solutions are designed to drive revenue growth, reduce operational costs, and enhance customer experiences for business clients worldwide.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X (formerly known as Twitter).

For more information, visit www.mysizeid.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to potential acquisitions and potential profitability. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the development, integration and commercial potential of Naiz Fit's Virtual Try-On and other Size & Fit solutions; the Company's ability to expand its product portfolio, customer relationships and addressable market; the anticipated benefits of its solutions for fashion brands and consumers, including potential improvements in conversion rates, average order value and product returns; the Company's ability to leverage its data assets, technology platform and customer base to introduce additional products and services; the Company's growth strategy, including organic growth and the acquisition or consolidation of complementary technologies and capabilities; and the potential for Naiz Fit to strengthen its position within the global fashion technology market and serve as a growth engine for the Company. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for the Company's common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contacts:

Oren Elmaliah, CFO

[email protected]

SOURCE My Size Inc.