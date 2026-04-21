N-Hance Wood Refinishing shares kitchen makeover tips in advance of spring and summer hosting season

Best practices for seasonal gatherings include cabinet refreshes, updated hardware and an emphasis on organization

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As warm weather takes hold, homeowners across the country are preparing to host dinners, family gatherings and seasonal celebrations. To help prepare for these hosting duties, N-Hance Wood Refinishing, a leading cabinet refinishing franchise, shares tips for simple and effective kitchen refreshes.

"Spring is a season of fresh starts and new beginnings; there's no reason that can't include your kitchen cabinets," said Chris Seman, president of N-Hance. "Thankfully, it's possible to present your guests with a refreshed kitchen appearance without the heavy costs of a full renovation."

To breathe new life into a dated kitchen, cabinet refinishing can be a cost-effective option. Instead of ripping out their old cabinets to install new ones, homeowners can achieve a new look through a restored finish and an updated color.

Additional pre-hosting preparations can include:

Updating hardware and fixtures. Refreshing cabinet handles, faucets and light fixtures can modernize any kitchen, with minimal mess and disruption.

Refreshing cabinet handles, faucets and light fixtures can modernize any kitchen, with minimal mess and disruption. Declutter and organize. Sometimes simply finding a tidy space for kitchen implements and surface knickknacks can make a kitchen feel revitalized.

Sometimes simply finding a tidy space for kitchen implements and surface knickknacks can make a kitchen feel revitalized. Incorporate seasonal flourishes. From fresh-cut flowers to spring linens, there are plenty of easy options to enhance the ambiance at dinners and other gatherings.

"Subtle design upgrades can further elevate the kitchen's look," said Seman. "For example, installing under-cabinet lighting can not only illuminate workspaces, but brighten the entire space. New bar stools can create a welcoming atmosphere. A fresh coat of paint, in soft seasonal colors, can work wonders."

In addition to these aesthetic flourishes, homeowners can also prepare for hosting by boosting their kitchen's functionality. Taking the time to ensure appliances work the way they are supposed to, designating specific zones for food prep, and clearing plenty of counter space can all contribute to smooth and easy gatherings.

For more information, visit http://www.nhance.com/.

About N-Hance Wood Refinishing

Founded in 2001, N-Hance Wood Refinishing is a leading wood refinishing and kitchen makeover service provider. N-Hance has been featured in Martha Stewart Living, Better Homes and Gardens, HGTV and more. The brand has become a household name in the $450 billion home improvement industry because of its innovation, proprietary processes, and dedicated support to franchisees. N-Hance is a proud member of the BELFOR Franchise Group family of residential and commercial services brands. For more information, visit http://www.nhance.com/.

About BELFOR Franchise Group

BELFOR Franchise Group is a leading global residential and commercial services franchisor. For decades, BELFOR Franchise Group has empowered entrepreneurs by offering industry-leading training, support and equipment, turnkey business models, and ongoing coaching and business development. BELFOR Franchise Group is the parent organization of 15 of the strongest service-based franchise opportunities for home and commercial cleaning and restoration. The franchise brands include 1-800-BOARDUP, 1-800 WATER DAMAGE, Blue Kangaroo Packoutz, Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning, Clear Pest Pros, COOL-BINZ, DUCTZ, Helpful Heroes, HOODZ, JUNKCO+, N-Hance Wood Refinishing, The Patch Boys, redbox+ Dumpsters, WINMAR, and Z PLUMBERZ. For more information, visit belforfranchisegroup.com.

SOURCE N-Hance Wood Refinishing