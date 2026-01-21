N-Hance Wood Refinishing highlights 2026 cabinet color and hardware trends

The new report showcases top kitchen tones, finishes and more

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As more homeowners refresh their kitchens, N-Hance Wood Refinishing, a leading cabinet refinishing franchise, released its 2026 Cabinet Trends Report. The report summarizes some of the aesthetics that are most popular among homeowners right now, defining what kitchen remodels will look like over the months to come.

"The very nature of the household kitchen is changing," said Chris Seman, president of N-Hance. "As homeowners remodel, they're often doing away with formal dining rooms while expanding the kitchen's footprint, envisioning that room as a gathering space and a hub for family life. In doing so, they have also gravitated toward warm, welcoming and soothing colors."

Based on feedback from its nationwide customer base, N-Hance reports that cold, steely colors, including gray and slate, are declining in popularity. Instead, many homeowners are turning toward earthy shades, such as:

sage green

forest green

creamy off-whites

N-Hance also reports rising interest in two-tone cabinet finishing, typically involving light uppers paired with dark lowers, generating greater visual depth.

For finishes, N-Hance points to the growing popularity of low-sheen and matte surfaces. These finishes are especially popular for families looking to protect their cabinets from everyday wear and tear, as low-sheen and matte finishing help reduce the appearance of fingerprints and smudges.

Hardware is another important consideration for cabinet refinishing products. N-Hance identifies three of the year's most sought-after hardware aesthetics:

matte black

champagne gold

brushed brass

"The trends we're seeing reflect a basic reality: families want to transform their kitchens into spaces where they can gather and feel comfortable, not overly stiff or formal," said Seman. "These popular aesthetics help to highlight how even a simple cabinet facelift can fundamentally alter the character of the room."

For more information, visit http://www.nhance.com/.

About N-Hance Wood Refinishing

Founded in 2001, N-Hance Wood Refinishing is a leading wood refinishing and kitchen makeover service provider. N-Hance has been featured in Martha Stewart Living, Better Homes and Gardens, HGTV and more. The brand has become a household name in the $450 billion home improvement industry because of its innovation, proprietary processes, and dedicated support to franchisees. N-Hance is a proud member of the BELFOR Franchise Group family of residential and commercial services brands. For more information, visit http://www.nhance.com/.

About BELFOR Franchise Group

BELFOR Franchise Group is a leading global residential and commercial services franchisor. For decades, BELFOR Franchise Group has empowered entrepreneurs by offering industry-leading training, support and equipment, turnkey business models, and ongoing coaching and business development. BELFOR Franchise Group is the parent organization of 15 of the strongest service-based franchise opportunities for home and commercial cleaning and restoration. The franchise brands include 1-800-BOARDUP, 1-800 WATER DAMAGE, Blue Kangaroo Packoutz, Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning, Clear Pest Pros, COOL-BINZ, DUCTZ, Helpful Heroes, HOODZ, JUNKCO+, N-Hance Wood Refinishing, The Patch Boys, redbox+ Dumpsters, WINMAR, and Z PLUMBERZ. For more information, visit belforfranchisegroup.com.

