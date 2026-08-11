n6 expands global distribution footprint, bringing iconPCR™ and AutoNorm to more scientists across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- n6, maker of the icon96™ and icon16 thermocyclers powered by iconPCR™ with AutoNorm intelligent normalization technology for next‑generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation, today announced new and expanded distribution partnerships that significantly increase access to its instruments across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. With these additions, iconPCR instruments and AutoNorm‑enabled workflows are now deployed in more than 25 countries worldwide.

n6 has broadened its European presence to cover all of Western Europe, with a particular focus on Germany and neighboring regions. Morpho Biotech, already the authorized distributor for Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands, has expanded its relationship with n6 to include Germany and is collaborating with n6 to increase access and support to customers in France using its local market expertise.

"What excites us most about iconPCR is the impact AutoNorm can have across the NGS workflow," said Koos Kranenborg, General Manager of Morpho Biotech, based in Leiden, the Netherlands. "Rather than treating every sample identically and correcting for variability afterward, AutoNorm intelligently controls amplification at the individual-sample level. We have already seen a positive impact at several customer sites and believe AutoNorm has the potential to become an important new standard in NGS library preparation."

Beyond Western Europe, n6 has added new distribution partners that extend its reach into the Middle East and across Africa. Bioseen Trading LLC now represents n6 in the Gulf Region, providing customers with easier access to iconPCR and local technical support, while Inqaba Biotec serves as n6's channel partner across key African markets. These additions complement n6's existing distribution network in the Americas, Europe, and APAC, where the company already works with partners such as Witec, Bonsai Lab, Euroclone, Primetech, LNCBio and others to support customers and attend region‑specific scientific events.

"Our mission at n6 is to make high‑quality, scalable NGS library prep accessible to more scientists, no matter where they are based," said Alex Hutcheson, VP of Sales and Support at n6. "Expanding our footprint across Western Europe, the Middle East, and Africa is a critical step toward that goal. We're excited to deepen our collaborations with distributors who understand their local markets and can help us bring iconPCR and AutoNorm to labs that are ready to move beyond legacy amplification and normalization workflows."

As n6's channel network grows, the company continues to invest in joint education and technical support with its distributors. In the second half of 2026, n6 and its partners plan to participate in and support a range of high‑impact scientific meetings, including EMBL's "Transcription and Chromatin" conference in Heidelberg, where an n6 customer from EMBL, Ferris Jung, will participate in an n6‑sponsored workshop. Additional activities with European and APAC distributors will include cancer and genomics‑focused meetings in Italy, Singapore, and Japan, as well as NGS‑specific symposia and expos where iconPCR and AutoNorm‑enabled workflows will be highlighted.

iconPCR with AutoNorm is the first NGS library prep platform to deliver real‑time, per‑well control of amplification and automated normalization, enabling scientists to generate sequencing‑ready libraries without manual per‑sample cleanup, quantification, and pooling. By combining amplification, quantification, and normalization in a single step, iconPCR helps labs reduce failure rates, simplify workflows, and scale to higher throughput across applications such as microbiome 16S, FFPE oncology, cfDNA, small RNA, and whole‑genome and RNA‑seq studies.

"With more than 25 countries now running iconPCR and AutoNorm‑enabled workflows, we're seeing the same pattern repeat," Hutcheson added. "Teams start by solving one painful bottleneck in their library prep process, and quickly realize they can standardize on iconPCR across multiple applications. Our expanded distribution network ensures they have local partners who can help them get there faster."

About n6

n6 builds intelligent NGS library prep instruments that combine real‑time thermocycling with AutoNorm software to deliver normalized, sequencing‑ready libraries from variable inputs in a single automated step. iconPCR and the high‑throughput icon96 and lower throughput icon16 instruments are used by genomics cores, clinical and translational labs, and research institutions around the world to reduce failure rates, streamline workflows, and improve data quality across metagenomics, oncology, and multi‑omic applications.

For more information, or to find an authorized distributor in your region, visit n6's global distributor page.

SOURCE n6