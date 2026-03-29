n6 Launches icon16™, Expanding AutoNorm™ Adaptive Amplification to Lower-Throughput NGS Workflows

The AutoNorm™ adaptive amplification technology transforming library preparation at leading genomics cores is now available in a 16-well format, purpose-built for labs running smaller sequencing batches and who refuse to compromise on data quality.

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2024, n6 introduced icon96™, redefining expectations for PCR amplification in NGS library preparation. By monitoring each well in real time and stopping amplification the moment a sample reaches its optimal endpoint, AutoNorm™ technology eliminated the guesswork, manual quantification, and cascading variability that have long bottlenecked genomic workflows.

Today, the icon96 platform is deployed in leading genomics cores and research institutions across more than 22 countries, including the Broad Institute and the Wellcome Sanger Institute. The platform is supporting a growing range of sequencing workflows across genomics research, clinical applications, and emerging sequencing modalities.

AutoNorm is increasingly used in workflows such as cfDNA sequencing, minimal residual disease detection, single-cell RNA sequencing, and spatial transcriptomics, where amplification bias can significantly impact downstream results. The platform is sequencer- and application-agnostic, integrating with existing library preparation workflows and major NGS platforms.

Building on that momentum, n6 is bringing the same standard of adaptive amplification to more laboratories with the launch of icon16™.

icon16 is not a stripped-down instrument. It is AutoNorm in a 16-well format, purpose-built for labs running NGS at lower throughput, including single-cell RNA sequencing, spatial transcriptomics, cfDNA and MRD assays, rare disease sequencing, and other workflows where researchers typically process smaller batches of samples.

In many low-input workflows such as single-cell or spatial transcriptomics, a failed library means an unrecoverable sample. In these settings, quality is not a convenience—it is the difference between a result and a loss. While a 96-well instrument may exceed the throughput needs of many labs, the demand for reliable data quality does not. Historically, the icon standard has been out of reach for these users. icon16 changes that.

"Sequencing technology has advanced rapidly, but the thermocycler at the center of library preparation has barely changed in decades," said Pranav Patel, PhD, MBA, co-founder and CEO of n6. "With icon96 we introduced AutoNorm to replace the one-size-fits-all approach to amplification. icon16 brings that same capability to labs running smaller sequencing batches while maintaining the same standard of data quality."

AutoNorm replaces fixed-cycle PCR with real-time fluorescence monitoring at the individual-well level. Instead of cycling every sample to the same predetermined number of cycles, the system stops each well independently the moment it reaches a user-defined amplification threshold. The result is a plate of libraries normalized by biology—not protocol—with no over-cycling artifacts, no dropout, and no manual quantification or cleanup required before pooling.

"There are not many technologies that from the outset can significantly impact established workflows," said James Docker, NGS Lead and Multi-Omics Scientist at the University of Oxford Centre for Human Genetics. "But with AutoNorm technology we're able to fundamentally change how PCR is approached in library preparation."

The icon16 is reagent-agnostic, compatible with major commercial library preparation kits, and requires no changes to existing NGS workflows. The system will be available for purchase beginning March 30, 2026, with first shipments expected shortly thereafter. The launch coincides with ABRF 2026, taking place March 28–31.

To speak with the n6 team or request more information, email [email protected] or visit www.n6tec.com.

About n6

n6 is a genomics platform company advancing NGS library preparation with icon96™, the world's first real-time, per-well-controlled thermocycler. n6's mission is to empower researchers with higher-quality data, streamlined workflows, and reproducible results across NGS applications.

SOURCE n6