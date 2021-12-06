N95 Respirators Market to grow by USD 229.75 mn from 2020 to 2025|Insights on Drivers, Challenges & Vendors| 17000+ Technavio Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - Demand for N95 respirators during pandemic outbreaks

The outbreaks of respiratory infection-based pandemic diseases such as COVID-19 and H1N1 have boosted the demand for N95 respirators among frontline healthcare workers such as nurses, first responders, and medical practitioners. N95 respirators are finding extensive use in protecting healthcare workers against job-related risks of exposure to infectious micro-organisms and viruses.

Increasing outbreaks of pandemics, such as swine flu and COVID-19, have boosted the demand for respirators and masks from people to protect them from getting and transmitting such infections. Thus, the use of N95 respirators, which are meant for use by healthcare professionals, becomes very common among ordinary people and may lead to a shortage of such respirators among healthcare workers across the globe. However, due to the lack of stringent measures and regulations on the sales of N95 respirators, they are often sold to non-healthcare professionals. Such factors lead to a shortage of these products in healthcare facilities

The N95 respirators market report is segmented by Type (respirators without exhalation valve and respirators with exhalation valve) and Geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW). North America will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

N95 Respirators Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4.88% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 299.75 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.06 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., AERO PRO Co. Ltd., Cambridge Mask Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Honeywell International Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp., Louis M. Gerson Co. Inc., Ohlone Press LLC, and Prestige Ameritech Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

