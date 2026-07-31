Nabsys and Indiana University Collaborate to Advance Electronic Genome Mapping Applications in Hematologic Malignancies

Multi-year research collaboration will focus initially on AML and MDS while advancing Electronic Genome Mapping for broader hematologic research applications

PROVIDENCE, R.I., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabsys 2.0, LLC ("Nabsys"), a pioneer in electronic genome mapping (EGM) technology, today announced a multi-year research collaboration with the Indiana University School of Medicine to develop and evaluate Electronic Genome Mapping applications for hematologic malignancies. As part of the collaboration, Kevin T.A. Booth, Ph.D., FACMG, Assistant Professor, Department of Medical and Molecular Genetics, Indiana University School of Medicine, and Clinical Laboratory Director, Indiana University Genetic Testing Laboratories, will evaluate the OhmX™ Platform to support the development and assessment of Electronic Genome Mapping applications, initially focused on acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), with the potential to extend to additional hematologic malignancies and constitutional disorders over time.

Structural variation plays a central role in many hematologic malignancies. Currently, multiple complementary technologies are required to fully characterize genomic abnormalities. Fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) interrogates a limited number of genomic regions, while conventional karyotyping provides a genome-wide view of structural information at relatively low resolution. Through this collaboration, Indiana University and Nabsys will evaluate the use of EGM as a complementary approach for detecting structural variation and determine how it may enhance existing cytogenetic research workflows.

The OhmX™ Platform uses proprietary electronic detection to analyze ultra-long DNA molecules. By replacing complex and expensive optical systems with precision electronics, EGM enables a compact, cost-effective platform capable of delivering high-resolution structural variant and copy number analysis. This fundamentally different approach supports Nabsys' vision of bringing single-molecule insights to every laboratory in the world by making advanced genome analysis more accessible to researchers.

"Indiana University has long been recognized for excellence in cytogenetics, molecular genetics, and genomic medicine, making it an outstanding collaborator as we continue advancing Electronic Genome Mapping for hematologic malignancy research," said Barrett Bready, M.D., Founder and CEO of Nabsys. "This collaboration builds on our growing body of work with leading academic laboratories and represents another important step toward developing research applications that address longstanding challenges in structural variant analysis. Dr. Booth and the Indiana University team bring valuable expertise that will help shape the future development of EGM."

"Structural variation remains one of the most important yet technically challenging aspects of cancer genomics," said Dr. Booth. "I'm excited to work with the Nabsys team to evaluate Electronic Genome Mapping in AML and MDS and determine where it can complement existing cytogenetic approaches. Every new technology offers an opportunity to see the genome in a different way. This collaboration has the potential to provide new insights into complex genomic abnormalities and advance how we study and understand structural variation."

Nabsys will also participate in the Cancer Genomics Consortium (CGC) Annual Meeting, taking place August 1–5, 2026, in Houston, Texas, where the Company will present new research highlighting recent progress in Electronic Genome Mapping for hematologic malignancies. Through an oral presentation and three scientific posters, Nabsys will showcase EGM applications for structural variant and copy number analysis, demonstrating the platform's ability to provide integrated, genome-wide genomic insights that complement existing cytogenetic approaches.

Nabsys' OhmX™ Platform is a research-use-only EGM technology that is commercially available to laboratories worldwide.

About Kevin T.A. Booth, Ph.D., FACMG

Kevin T.A. Booth, Ph.D., FACMG, is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Medical and Molecular Genetics and Clinical Laboratory Director at the Indiana University School of Medicine. His work focuses on clinical cytogenetics, constitutional genetics, cancer genomics, and the evaluation and implementation of emerging genomic technologies. Dr. Booth is actively involved in advancing cytogenetic methodologies and developing, evaluating, and applying new genomic tools to improve genomic research, laboratory diagnostics, and our understanding of human disease.

About Nabsys

Nabsys is advancing genomics with a clear focus on accessibility and innovation through its proprietary electronic genome mapping (EGM) technology. Implemented on the OhmX™ Platform, EGM integrates precision electronics, nanofluidics, and computational biology to deliver high-resolution insight into genome structure. This approach expands what's possible in cytogenetics, molecular genetics, and cell and gene therapy research, while providing comprehensive structural variation analysis to laboratories of all sizes.

The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island. For more information, visit www.nabsys.com.

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