Nabsys Announces New 30,000-Square-Foot Headquarters in Providence, Rhode Island

ꟷ New, purpose-built facility at 225 Dyer Street in the 195 District reinforces Nabsys' commitment to Providence's growing life sciences and innovation district

ꟷ Company will relocate its headquarters in July 2027, bringing manufacturing, technology development, R&D, and G&A together under one roof

ꟷ Expansion supported by Rhode Island's life sciences ecosystem and state economic development initiatives

PROVIDENCE, R.I., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabsys 2.0, LLC (Nabsys or the Company), a pioneer in electronic genome mapping (EGM) technology, today announced it has executed a lease for a newly built, 30,000-square-foot headquarters located at 225 Dyer Street in Providence's 195 District, just south of downtown in the city's growing life sciences and innovation corridor.

The Company will relocate its headquarters to the new facility in July 2027. The new space will bring Nabsys' manufacturing, technology development, R&D, and general and administrative functions together under one roof as they continue to commercialize their first platform for whole genome structural variant analysis, the OhmXTM Analyzer.

The new headquarters will occupy the entire seventh floor of the building. The building is anchored by CIC Providence, formerly the Cambridge Innovation Center, along with Brown University and other innovation-economy tenants.

"As an early life sciences pioneer in Providence and in this neighborhood in particular, Nabsys is excited to affirm its commitment to expanding its team here," said Barrett Bready, M.D., Founder and CEO of Nabsys.

Nabsys' expansion will be supported by Rhode Island's life sciences ecosystem. The Rhode Island Commerce Board approved a Qualified Jobs Incentive tax credit to support Nabsys' hiring efforts. The Rhode Island Life Science Hub ("RILSH") approved a Rhode Island Growth Catalyst award to support the buildout of the space, and the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission will be considering further support for the construction through its I-195 Redevelopment Project Fund.

"Today's announcement is a meaningful example of continued efforts to grow Rhode Island's economy and create opportunity," said Governor Dan McKee. "Nabsys's expansion will bring hundreds of high-quality jobs to our state in the years ahead while strengthening Rhode Island's growing life sciences sector."

"We are pleased to co-invest in this pioneering Rhode Island company's growth," said Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor. "It's especially meaningful that Nabsys is moving into 225 Dyer Street, a centerpiece of our 195 Innovation District, in order to accomplish its expansion. We appreciate the efforts of the Commerce Corporation, 195 Commission, and Rhode Island Life Science Hub in supporting this key company. And we congratulate Dr. Bready on this major step forward."

Nabsys's OhmX Platform is a research-use only EGM technology that is commercially available for labs worldwide.

About Nabsys 2.0, LLC

Nabsys is advancing genomics through its proprietary electronic genome mapping (EGM) technology. Implemented on the OhmX™ Platform, EGM integrates precision electronics, nanofluidics, and computational biology to deliver high-resolution insight into genome structure. This approach is designed to expand what is possible in cytogenetics, molecular genetics, and cell and gene therapy research by supporting comprehensive structural variation analysis. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island. For more information, visit www.nabsys.com.

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SOURCE Nabsys