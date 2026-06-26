NACCHO Announces Dr. Patrick McGough as its 2026-2027 Board President

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), the voice of the over 3,300 local health departments across the country, announces Patrick McGough (Dr. Mac), DNP, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Public Health Officer of the Oklahoma City and Oklahoma County Health Department (OCCHD), as President of its Board of Directors for the 2026-2027 term. Dr. Mac will assume the role on July 1, 2026. Following his term as President, he will become NACCHO Board Immediate Past President on July 1, 2027.

"I am honored by the opportunity to collaborate with colleagues, board members, and partners across the country to elevate their voices and further strengthen a unified and thriving public health community," said Dr. Mac. "NACCHO's legacy as a trusted leader in advancing and protecting local public health is one I am proud to represent. I am deeply committed to this work and look forward to leveraging NACCHO's platform to connect communities with critical resources and support systems that help them function and thrive as intended."

Dr. Mac draws on an extensive, 40-year career in clinical and community health, including more than 25 years in public health and 20 years in executive leadership. He is the CEO of OCCHD, after serving as Deputy Director and holding various other executive leadership roles prior to his appointment. Since joining the department in 2008, he has helped lead numerous public health initiatives focused on disease prevention, emergency preparedness, and community wellness.

"We are proud to welcome Dr. McGough as our new Board President," said Lori Tremmel Freeman, NACCHO CEO. "His effective leadership comes at a critical time, and his long-time experience in Oklahoma of strengthening the public health workforce and infrastructure in service to his community will contribute to supporting local health departments nationwide."

NACCHO's Board is led by four executive officers, including:

NACCHO is governed by a 20-member board comprising local and tribal health officials who are elected by their peers. As the governing body, NACCHO's Board of Directors establishes the association's strategic direction and initiatives, sets the annual legislative agenda, approves official policy statements, ensures that annual goals are met, and provides financial oversight. The Board is NACCHO's public face and represents members in matters of policy, public health practice, and collaboration with health partners in the public and private sectors.

About NACCHO

The National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) represents the over 3,300 local governmental health departments across the country. These city, county, metropolitan, district, and tribal departments work every day to protect and promote health and well-being for all people in their communities. For more information about NACCHO, please visit www.naccho.org.

About OCCHD

Established in 1954, the Oklahoma City and Oklahoma County Health Department is committed to protecting health, promoting wellness, preventing disease, and serving the community through critical programs and services. OCCHD strives to enhance the quality of life for Oklahoma City and Oklahoma County residents by addressing public health challenges and creating a healthier community.

SOURCE NACCHO (National Association of County & City Health Officials)