NACCHO Announces Its 2026-2027 Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), the voice of the over 3,300 local health departments across the country, announces the 2026-2027 election results for the NACCHO Board of Directors. Effective July 1, 2026, the following public health leaders will serve as officers for the NACCHO Board of Directors:

2026-2027 Board Officers

2026-2027 Board of Directors

Regional Directors

At-Large Directors

Tribal Director

Lisa Pivec, MS, Senior Director of Public Health, Cherokee Nation Public Health, OK

"I am pleased to welcome our 2026–2027 Board of Directors who all have contributed greatly to local public health in different sized jurisdictions from across our country," said Lori Tremmel Freeman, NACCHO CEO. "Their leadership, breadth of experience, and dedication to improving their communities will be instrumental in shaping public health's future, and the local health departments of this country and NACCHO will all benefit tremendously from their collective vision."

NACCHO is governed by a 20-member board comprising local and tribal health officials who are elected by their peers. As the governing body, NACCHO's Board of Directors establishes the association's strategic direction and initiatives, sets the annual legislative agenda, approves official policy statements, ensures that annual goals are met, and provides financial oversight. The Board is NACCHO's public face and represents members in matters of policy, public health practice, and collaboration with health partners in the public and private sectors.

About NACCHO

The National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) represents the over 3,300 local governmental health departments across the country. These city, county, metropolitan, district, and tribal departments work every day to protect and promote health and well-being for all people in their communities. For more information about NACCHO, please visit www.naccho.org.

SOURCE NACCHO (National Association of County & City Health Officials)