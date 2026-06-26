NACCHO Announces Its 2026-2027 Board of Directors

News provided byNACCHO (National Association of County & City Health Officials)
Jun 26, 2026, 17:07 ET
WASHINGTON, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), the voice of the over 3,300 local health departments across the country, announces the 2026-2027 election results for the NACCHO Board of Directors. Effective July 1, 2026, the following public health leaders will serve as officers for the NACCHO Board of Directors:
2026-2027 Board Officers
- Patrick McGough, DNP, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Public Health Officer, Oklahoma City and Oklahoma County Health Department, OK
President
- Bisola Ojikutu, MD, MPH, FIDSA, Commissioner of Public Health and Executive Director, Boston Public Health Commission, MA
President-Elect
- Renae Moch, MBA, FACMPE, Public Health Director, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, ND
Vice President
- Damōn Chaplin, MBA, Health Commissioner, City of Minneapolis Health Department, MN
Immediate Past President
2026-2027 Board of Directors
Regional Directors
- Deanna D'Amore, MPH, Director of Health, Norwalk Health Department, CT
Region 1 Board Member
- Paul Pettit, MSL, CPH, Health Director, Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments, NY
Region 2 Board Member
- Meenakshi Brewster, MD, MPH, Health Officer, St. Mary's Health Department, MD
Region 3 Board Member
- Billy Pitts, MHA, MHR, Public Health Director, Marshall County Health Department, KY
Region 4 Board Member
- Krista Wasowski, MSW, MPH, Health Commissioner, Medina County Health Department, OH Region 5 Board Member
- Katherine Wells, MPH, Director of Public Health, City of Lubbock Health Department, TX
Region 6 Board Member
- Mona Zuffante, PhD, MPH, CPH, Chief Public Health Officer, Winnebago Public Health Department, NE
Region 7 Board Member
- Tom Gonzales, MPH, Executive Director, Larimer County Department of Health and Environment, CO
Region 8 Board Member
- Christine Wu, MD, MPH, Deputy Director HHS/Public Health Director and Health Officer, Napa County Health and Human Services Agency, CA
Region 9 Board Member
- Maggie Mann, Director, Southeastern Idaho Public Health, ID
Region 10 Board Member
At-Large Directors
- Patricia Bisch-Steinke, RN, BSN, Administrator, Director of Nursing, Kidder County District Health Unit, ND
At Large Board Member (50K and under)
- Jason E. Orcena, MA, DrPH, Health Commissioner, Union County Health Department, OH
At Large Board Member (50K-100K)
- Diana Gomez, MPH, CPA, Chief Health Officer, Yuma County Public Health Services District, AZ
At Large Board Member (100K-500K)
- Alan Melnick, MD, MPH, CPH, Public Health Director/Health Officer, Clark County Public Health, WA
At Large Board Member (500K-1M)
- Kiran Joshi, MD, MPH, Chief Operating Officer (Health Department Chief Executive), Cook County Department of Health, IL
At Large Board Member (1M and over)
Tribal Director
- Lisa Pivec, MS, Senior Director of Public Health, Cherokee Nation Public Health, OK
"I am pleased to welcome our 2026–2027 Board of Directors who all have contributed greatly to local public health in different sized jurisdictions from across our country," said Lori Tremmel Freeman, NACCHO CEO. "Their leadership, breadth of experience, and dedication to improving their communities will be instrumental in shaping public health's future, and the local health departments of this country and NACCHO will all benefit tremendously from their collective vision."
NACCHO is governed by a 20-member board comprising local and tribal health officials who are elected by their peers. As the governing body, NACCHO's Board of Directors establishes the association's strategic direction and initiatives, sets the annual legislative agenda, approves official policy statements, ensures that annual goals are met, and provides financial oversight. The Board is NACCHO's public face and represents members in matters of policy, public health practice, and collaboration with health partners in the public and private sectors.
About NACCHO
The National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) represents the over 3,300 local governmental health departments across the country. These city, county, metropolitan, district, and tribal departments work every day to protect and promote health and well-being for all people in their communities. For more information about NACCHO, please visit www.naccho.org.
SOURCE NACCHO (National Association of County & City Health Officials)
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