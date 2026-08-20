NACCO INDUSTRIES DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

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NACCO Industries

Aug 20, 2026, 12:05 ET

CLEVELAND, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NACCO Industries® (NYSE: NC) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2625 per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid September 15, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2026.

About NACCO Industries
NACCO Industries® brings natural resources to life by delivering aggregates, minerals, reliable fuels and environmental solutions through its robust portfolio of NACCO Natural Resources businesses. Learn more about our companies at nacco.com or get investor information at ir.nacco.com.

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SOURCE NACCO Industries

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