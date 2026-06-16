NACL Urges Congress, SEC, and White House to Modernize Retirement Rules for 14.5 Million Faith-Based and Nonprofit Workers

CONWAY, Ark., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Christian Lawmakers (NACL) has adopted a resolution urging the President of the United States, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and Congress to take immediate action to ensure retirement fairness for pastors, faith-based workers, nonprofit employees, educators, and other public-service professionals by allowing 403(b) retirement plans access to Collective Investment Trusts (CITs).

The resolution, which passed at the NACL's most recent meeting, highlights a longstanding inequity affecting approximately 14.5 million Americans who rely on 403(b) retirement plans. While many private-sector workers participating in 401(k) plans can access CITs, investment vehicles that often offer lower fees and greater flexibility, many 403(b) participants remain restricted from utilizing the same retirement-saving tools.

"Those who dedicate their lives to serving others should not be penalized when it comes to preparing for retirement," said Jason Rapert, Founder and President of the National Association of Christian Lawmakers. "Pastors, ministry leaders, church employees, nonprofit workers, and educators spend their careers strengthening families, communities, and institutions. They deserve the same opportunities to maximize their retirement savings as workers in the private sector."

The NACL resolution urges the SEC to use its existing authority to permit eligible 403(b) plans to invest in CITs and calls on Congress to enact any necessary statutory reforms to eliminate remaining legal and regulatory obstacles.

"Federal policymakers should act swiftly to modernize retirement regulations and ensure equal treatment across retirement plans," Rapert continued. "This policy should be adopted at the federal level so that faith-based workers, nonprofit employees, and public servants are afforded the same investment opportunities available to millions of private-sector workers. Retirement security should not depend on whether someone works for a corporation or answers a calling to serve others."

The resolution further encourages state lawmakers, attorneys general, treasurers, and other public officials to advocate for retirement fairness and support efforts to expand access to prudent, lower-cost investment options for all workers.

About the National Association of Christian Lawmakers

The National Association of Christian Lawmakers (NACL) brings together federal, state, and local lawmakers committed to advancing biblical principles in public policy and governance. Through regular meetings and collaboration, NACL members develop model statutes, ordinances, resolutions, and public policy initiatives that address significant issues from a biblical worldview. Since its founding in 2020, NACL has established 42 state chairs, built a network of members and supporters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico, and adopted 75 model laws, resolutions, policies, and ordinances. NACL is the first formal national association of Christian lawmakers in the history of the United States.

For more information, please visit https://christianlawmakers.com/

The model resolution is as follows:

National Association of Christian Lawmakers

COMMITTEE ON STATE, LOCAL & FEDERAL AFFAIRS

2026-05 403(b) Retirement Fairness Resolution – Sen. Mark Abraham (LA)

NACL RESOLUTION URGING THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION, AND THE UNITED STATES CONGRESS TO ENSURE RETIREMENT FAIRNESS FOR PASTORS, FAITH-BASED WORKERS, AND NONPROFIT AND PUBLIC SERVICE EMPLOYEES BY PERMITTING 403(b) PLANS TO ACCESS COLLECTIVE INVESTMENT TRUSTS

WHEREAS, approximately 14.5 million Americans, including pastors, ministry leaders, church staff, nonprofit employees, educators, and other public-service workers, save for retirement through 403(b) plans; and

WHEREAS, many of these workers have devoted their careers to service-oriented vocations, often receiving lower lifetime compensation and relying heavily on long-term retirement savings to provide financial security in their later years; and

WHEREAS, 403(b) plans collectively hold approximately $1.5 trillion in retirement assets and serve as a primary vehicle for retirement security for faith-based, nonprofit, and public-service workers; and

WHEREAS, current law and regulation restrict many 403(b) plans to investment options such as annuities and mutual funds, while similarly situated 401(k) plans in the private sector are permitted to invest in collective investment trusts, commonly known as CITs; and

WHEREAS, CITs have become a central component of modern retirement investing and represent a substantial share of 401(k) plan assets, demonstrating their widespread acceptance and effectiveness as retirement investment vehicles; and

WHEREAS, CITs and mutual funds offer similar investment strategies, including target-date retirement funds, but CITs are often significantly lower-cost, allowing participants to retain more of their earnings for long-term growth; and

WHEREAS, higher fees and limited investment options within many 403(b) plans result in reduced retirement savings over time, with studies indicating that workers may lose tens of thousands of dollars in retirement wealth over the course of their careers, and that nonprofit workers collectively may lose hundreds of millions of dollars annually due to lack of access to lower-cost investment options; and

WHEREAS, these limitations disproportionately impact those dedicated servants at faith-driven organizations and nonprofit workers, many of whom depend on faithful stewardship and long- term compounding of modest earnings to achieve retirement security; and

WHEREAS, the exclusion of many 403(b) plans from accessing CITs creates an inequitable disparity between private-sector workers and those who serve in religiously oriented organizations, healthcare institutions, and charitable organizations, effectively penalizing individuals who choose service over higher-paying careers; and

WHEREAS, sound stewardship is a foundational principle that calls for the prudent management of resources, and public policy should not impose unnecessary barriers that diminish the ability of individuals to preserve and grow their retirement savings; and

WHEREAS, retirement insecurity among faith-focused leaders and nonprofit workers can create long-term challenges for faith-driven charitable organizations, including delayed retirement, leadership transition difficulties, and increased financial strain on institutions that serve communities across the nation; and

WHEREAS, CITs provide flexibility, diversification, and access to a broader range of investment opportunities, while remaining subject to robust regulatory oversight and fiduciary protections that safeguard retirement assets; and

WHEREAS, Congress has taken steps to address certain tax-related barriers, including through the SECURE 2.0 Act, yet securities-law restrictions and regulatory uncertainty continue to prevent many 403(b) plans from accessing CITs; and

WHEREAS, expanding access to CITs would promote fairness, enhance retirement security, strengthen families, and support the long-term sustainability of faith-driven, nonprofit, and public-service institutions;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the National Association of Christian Lawmakers respectfully urges the President of the United States to support and prioritize administrative and legislative actions that ensure equal access to modern, cost-effective retirement investment options for faith-based workers and nonprofit and public-service employees;

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the National Association of Christian Lawmakers urges the United States Securities and Exchange Commission to exercise its lawful authority under federal securities laws to permit all eligible 403(b) retirement plans to invest in collective investment trusts on terms substantially comparable to those available to 401(k) plans;

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the National Association of Christian Lawmakers urges the United States Congress to enact any additional statutory reforms necessary to eliminate remaining legal and regulatory barriers preventing 403(b) plans from accessing collective investment trusts;

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the National Association of Christian Lawmakers affirms that the leaders of our faith-driven organizations and nonprofit workers should not be disadvantaged in retirement planning due to outdated or inequitable regulatory distinctions unrelated to investor protection or fiduciary responsibility;

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the National Association of Christian Lawmakers encourages state lawmakers, attorneys general, treasurers, and public officials to advocate for retirement fairness and equal access to prudent, lower-cost investment options for all workers regardless of employer type;

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that members of the National Association of Christian Lawmakers are encouraged to introduce and support similar resolutions at the state and local levels and to communicate this policy position to federal officials;

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that copies of this Resolution be transmitted to the President of the United States, the Chair of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, the leadership and members of the United States Senate and the United States House of Representatives, including the relevant committees of jurisdiction, and to such other federal and state officials as may be appropriate.

Adopted by the Executive Committee of the National Association of Christian Lawmakers on the 6th day of June, 2026.

SOURCE National Association of Christian Lawmakers