National Association of Christian Lawmakers Advances Hospital Price Transparency and Charity Care Reform

CONWAY, Ark., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Christian Lawmakers (NACL) today announced the adoption of two key pieces of model legislation out of its Executive Committee, the Hospital Price Transparency Act and the Hospital Community Benefit and Charity Care Requirements Act, advancing a conservative, commonsense agenda to help bring transparency to the healthcare system and hold bad actors in the healthcare industry accountable.

The measures reflect the group's commitment to empowering patients, safeguarding taxpayers, and restoring accountability in a healthcare system increasingly dominated by opaque pricing, unchecked consolidation, and government-distorting incentives.

"As Americans face soaring healthcare costs, legislators must address the root cause of the issue," said Senator Jason Rapert, Founder and President of the NACL. "These bills take meaningful steps to expose the practices of some hospitals and push back against a system that too often rewards special interests instead of patients."

The Hospital Price Transparency Act advances transparency by requiring clearer disclosure of pricing and financial practices across the hospital marketplace. By increasing access to reliable information, the legislation aims to encourage competition, support consumer choice, and allow patients and employers to make informed decisions.

The Hospital Community Benefit and Charity Care Requirements Act strengthens accountability by requiring nonprofit hospitals to meet minimum charity care requirements. It reinforces oversight tools to ensure that hospitals are held responsible when their actions contribute to wasteful spending and higher premiums for families and taxpayers.

"Healthcare costs continue to rise in part because large hospital systems, including some nonprofit hospitals, operate with limited transparency while benefiting from tax-exempt status," said Representative Tom Oliverson (R-TX). "I am proud to sponsor two model bills that advance commonsense solutions to protect patients and taxpayers and help rein in rising healthcare costs."

The Executive Committee's action signals continued momentum behind healthcare reforms that prioritize fiscal discipline, market competition, and patient-centered care. This issue has been championed by Consumer Action for a Strong Economy (CASE), among other advocacy groups, pushing back on the extortionate practices of hospital systems.

"Hospitals should be a place where people get well, but the sad reality today is that hospitals have become more focused on boosting profits on the backs of patients, with rapidly rising costs that are devastating families and breaking the back of our healthcare system," said CASE chairman Gerard Scimeca. "We are grateful to the National Association of Christian Lawmakers for passing these two model bills aimed at holding hospitals accountable for driving up the cost of healthcare, affecting patients, consumers, and taxpayers across the country. It is our sincerest hope these bills are given thoughtful consideration by the states taking up this issue so they may provide much needed relief to their constituents."

About the National Association of Christian Lawmakers:

The National Association of Christian Lawmakers (NACL) is dedicated to uniting federal, state, and local lawmakers in support of clear biblical principles. Through regular meetings, NACL members discuss crucial issues and propose model statutes, ordinances, and resolutions that address major policy concerns from a biblical worldview. Since its inception in 2020, the NACL has members and supporters across around the world and in all 50 states. As the first formal national association of Christian lawmakers in American history, NACL remains committed to its mission.

For more information, please visit: https://christianlawmakers.com

