NAELA Welcomes New Board Leadership for 2026-2027

VIENNA, Va., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA), the leading professional association dedicated to improving the quality of legal services for older adults and individuals with disabilities, proudly announces its Board of Directors for 2026–2027. This accomplished group of attorneys and advocates will help shape the future of elder and special needs law at a time of growing national need.

2026–2027 NAELA Board of Directors

As our country's population continues to age, the demand for skilled elder and special needs law attorneys is rising rapidly. The U.S. Census Bureau projects that by 2030, more than 73 million Americans will be age 65 or older, driving increased need for legal guidance in long-term care planning, public benefits, guardianship, estate planning, and disability rights.

NAELA supports a national community of more than 4,000 attorneys dedicated to helping older adults, individuals with disabilities, and their families navigate complex legal, financial, and health care decisions as they plan for a future with independence, dignity, and financial security.

"NAELA attorneys are trusted guides for families facing some of life's most challenging and important decisions," said NAELA CEO Alexander T. Graham. "The leaders serving on our Board of Directors bring extraordinary expertise, compassion, and commitment to their profession. Under their leadership, NAELA will continue advancing excellence in elder and special needs law while fiercely advocating for the rights and well-being of older Americans and individuals with disabilities."

The following board members begin serving in their new leadership roles on June 1, 2026:

Officers

President: Marielle F. Hazen, CELA, Fellow (Harrisburg, Pennsylvania)

Vice President: Heather Voorn, CELA, CAP (New Lenox, Illinois)

Treasurer: Mark T. Johnson, CELA, CAP (Fitchburg, Wisconsin)

Secretary: Paul D. Shapiro, CELA, CAP (Portland, Maine)

Past President: Eric J. Einhart, Esq. (Garden City, New York)

Returning Directors

Terry Berthelot, MSW, J.D. (Mansfield Center, Connecticut)

Andrew R. Boyer, Esq. (Sarasota, Florida)

Audrey Ehrhardt, Esq. (Crystal River, Florida)

Spencer Ghazey-Bates, CELA, CAP (Northampton, Massachusetts)

Lindsay C. Jones, Esq. (Willoughby Hills, Ohio)

Beth A. McDaniel, CELA, CAP (Renton, Washington)

Deirdre R. Wheatley-Liss, CELA (Parsippany, New Jersey)

New Directors

Marjorie Brown, CELA (Concord, North Carolina)

Gorham S. Clark, Esq. (Leesburg, Virginia)

John R. McNair, CELA (Dallas, Texas)

Bridget Mullins, Esq. (Albuquerque, New Mexico)

About NAELA

The National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) is the leading professional association dedicated to improving the quality of legal services for older Americans and individuals with disabilities. With more than 4,000 members and 32 active state chapters, NAELA provides elder and special needs law attorneys with education, advocacy, community, and the resources they need to better serve their clients. Learn more at NAELA.org.

SOURCE National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA)