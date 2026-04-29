NAELA Takes Action Combating Scams Targeting Older Americans

VIENNA, Va., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA), the leading professional association dedicated to improving the quality of legal services for older adults and individuals with disabilities, is recognizing National Elder Law Month this May by focusing on awareness, prevention, and practical strategies to combat the growing threat of scams targeting older Americans.

NAELA's new guide on scams is designed to help people recognize warning signs, take steps to protect themselves, and know who to contact if they do fall victim.

This year's theme — Protecting Rights, Fighting Scams — reflects the urgency of an issue that has grown dramatically in scale and sophistication. In 2024 alone, older adults reported losing more than $2.4 billion to scams, up from $600 million in 2020, according to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission.

As NAELA President Eric Einhart explains, the threat has evolved well beyond simple deception: "Criminals use technology, artificial intelligence, impersonation, and emotional manipulation to exploit trust and create urgency. That reality makes this year's focus on scams especially timely."

To help older Americans and their families identify fraud, NAELA has developed a guide covering the most common types of scams:

Government impersonation scams — the most common ones impersonate the Social Security Administration

— the most common ones impersonate the Social Security Administration Imposter scams mimicking well-known companies or financial institutions — such as Amazon, FedEx, Netflix, and Bank of America

mimicking well-known companies or financial institutions — such as Amazon, FedEx, Netflix, and Bank of America Investment scams — where older adults lost the most money in 2024

— where older adults lost the most money in 2024 Romance scams — older adults who are widowed, divorced, or live far from family are especially vulnerable

— older adults who are widowed, divorced, or live far from family are especially vulnerable Tech support scams — take advantage of those less familiar with fast-changing technology

The guide is designed to help people recognize warning signs, take steps to protect themselves, and know who to contact if they do fall victim.

NAELA is also advancing the conversation at its annual conference May 29–30 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Experts from AARP will present a session on elder fraud prevention with guidance for elder law attorneys on how to educate and protect their clients.

"Education is one of the most effective tools we have in preventing fraud," said Einhart. "When older adults, families, and trusted advisors know what warning signs to look for, they are far better equipped to stop scams before serious harm occurs."

For More Information

Download NAELA's guide on "Top Scams Affecting Older Adults."

Request an interview with an elder law expert about scams targeting older Americans.

Find an elder law attorney in your area.

Learn more about NAELA's annual conference.

About NAELA

The National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) is the leading professional association dedicated to improving the quality of legal services for older Americans and individuals with disabilities. With 4,000 members and 30 active state chapters, NAELA provides elder and special needs law attorneys with education, advocacy, community, and the resources they need to better serve their clients. Learn more at NAELA.org.

SOURCE National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA)