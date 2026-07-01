Nagase America Celebrates Grand Opening of Downtown Detroit Mobility Solutions Office with Formal Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

City of Detroit, Detroit Economic Growth Corporation, and Consulate - Deputy General of Japan in Detroit join Nagase America to celebrate the milestone in the heart of Detroit's automotive corridor

DETROIT, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagase America, a subsidiary of Nagase & Co., Ltd. and a strategic supplier partner to the global automotive industry, today celebrated the formal opening of its Mobility Solutions office in downtown Detroit with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. Held at the company's office at 211 W. Fort Street, the celebration brought together representatives from the Office of Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield, the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation (DEGC), and the Consulate-General of Japan in Detroit to mark the occasion.

Ribbon Cuting for Nagase America Mobility Solutions with Kristin Dayag, Chief of Staff to Councilmember Gabriela Santiago-Romero, Kentaro Yamane, Deputy Consul General, Consulate-General of Japan in Detroit, Anthony J. Kellum, Director of Nagase America Mobility Solutions, Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield, Hiroyuki Kayashita, President and COO of Nagase Holdings America Corporation, and Dave White, Vice President of Business Development, Detroit Economic Growth Corporation

"Today's ribbon-cutting is about more than a new address — it's a celebration of the partnerships and relationships that brought us here," said Anthony Kellum, Director of Mobility Solutions at Nagase America. "Detroit represents the heart and global legacy of the automotive industry, and establishing our presence here reflects our long-term commitment to contributing to that legacy. We're grateful to the Mayor's office, the DEGC, and the Consulate-General of Japan in Detroit for standing with us today."

The office, which opened for business on May 4, 2026, serves as the hub for Nagase America's Mobility Solutions division and reflects the company's continued investment in Detroit as a global center of automotive innovation. Nagase America is currently the only Japanese company with a presence in downtown Detroit, underscoring the significance of establishing its footprint in the heart of the city's automotive corridor.

"The fact that a company with the history of Nagase chose Detroit says a lot what our city has to offer, and where it is headed. Nagase has spent nearly two centuries perfecting the art of building things that last and now bring their tradition of innovation and excellence to our city. We welcome their team and look forward to watching them grow as they write their next chapter, right here in Detroit," said Mayor Mary Sheffield, City of Detroit.

With more than 25 years of automotive operations in Michigan, Nagase America has long served as a strategic partner to global OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers across North America. Through its Interior, Electrification, and Materials divisions, the company supports the full journey of vehicle development — from concept through commercialization — with materials and components engineered to enhance comfort, performance, and efficiency. The new downtown location positions Nagase America even closer to the customers, engineers, and partners shaping the next era of mobility.

"Nagase's work in automotive innovation makes Detroit a natural fit for their operations, and Detroit is where companies pushing the future of mobility need to be. Our Business Development team worked closely with Nagase to make this happen, and we are proud to welcome them to Detroit and excited to see them grow here. Their move demonstrates our city's growing prominence among international companies," said Kevin Johnson, president and CEO of the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation.

About Nagase America

Nagase America, a subsidiary of Nagase & Co., Ltd., is a publicly traded Japanese company with more than 190 years of expertise in chemicals and material science. Its Mobility Solutions division has more than 25 years of automotive operations in Michigan, serving as a strategic supplier partner to global OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers across North America. Through its Interior, Electrification, and Materials divisions, Nagase America provides innovative materials and components that enhance vehicle comfort, performance, and efficiency — supporting the full journey from concept through commercialization. Driving the future of mobility. For more information, visit nagase.com.

SOURCE Nagase America LLC