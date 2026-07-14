Nagase America Launches New Website to Simplify Product Discovery and Technical Resources for Customers

ITASCA, Ill., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagase America LLC, a leading specialty chemicals distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider and the North American subsidiary of NAGASE & Co., Ltd., today announced the launch of its redesigned website, creating a more intuitive digital experience that helps customers quickly find products, technical information, and market expertise across the company's diverse portfolio.

Developed using customer feedback and insights into how technical buyers research suppliers today, the new website makes it easier for formulators, engineers, procurement professionals, and product developers to explore solutions across specialty chemicals, advanced materials, electronics and semiconductors, life sciences, and mobility markets.

The new platform features a significantly expanded product catalogue with enhanced search and filtering capabilities, making it faster for customers to identify products, compare options, and connect with Nagase America's technical experts. Visitors can also explore Nagase America's broad portfolio of global supplier partners, including industry leaders across specialty chemicals, advanced materials, life sciences, and performance materials, through enhanced product pages and application-focused resources. The website also introduces new case studies, market insights, and technical content that help customers solve formulation, manufacturing, and supply chain challenges.

As customer purchasing journeys continue to evolve, technical buyers increasingly expect immediate access to detailed product information before engaging with suppliers. The new website reflects Nagase America's continued investment in improving the customer experience by providing easier access to the company's technical expertise, global supplier network, and innovative material science solutions.

"Understanding our customers has always been at the heart of how we do business. This new website reflects our commitment to listening closely to their needs and making it easier for them to access the products, expertise, and support they rely on. It is another way we continue delivering next, together."

— Hiroyuki Kayashita, President & COO, Nagase America LLC

The new website is now live and serves as a central resource for customers seeking technical solutions, product information, application expertise, and access to Nagase America's expanding portfolio of products and supplier partners. Customers, suppliers, and industry professionals are invited to explore the new experience at nagase.com/us/en.

About Nagase America

Nagase America is a leading distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider delivering material science solutions across the specialty chemicals, life sciences, advanced materials, electronics, and mobility industries.

Working with a global network of world-class manufacturing partners, Nagase America helps customers accelerate innovation through technical expertise, application development, regulatory support, and a diverse portfolio of high-performance products.

Nagase America is part of NAGASE Group, a global technology and solutions company founded in Kyoto, Japan, in 1832. Operating through more than 100 Group companies across 30 countries and regions, NAGASE combines trading, manufacturing, processing, research, and development capabilities to help customers accelerate innovation. In 2026, ICIS ranked NAGASE No. 5 on its Top 100 Chemical Distributors list.

SOURCE Nagase America LLC