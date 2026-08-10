NAHQ Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Two Key Appointments to Accelerate Strategic Growth and Enterprise Readiness

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association for Healthcare Quality (NAHQ) today announced two executive leadership appointments that strengthen its ability to advance healthcare quality through innovation, workforce development, and enterprise-wide impact.

Effective immediately, Jeff Allyn has joined the organization as Chief Client Officer, Enterprise Solutions, a newly created division within NAHQ, and Tanya Dilulio has been named Chief Operating Officer. Together, the appointments reinforce NAHQ's commitment to scaling its impact across healthcare organizations while strengthening the operational and enterprise-level capabilities needed to meet growing demand for workforce solutions.

"Healthcare organizations are looking for trusted partners who can help them build the workforce capabilities needed to improve quality, safety, and solid financial outcomes," said Stephanie Mercado, Chief Executive Officer of NAHQ. "As NAHQ continues to evolve, we're building an executive team that can both execute with discipline today and innovate for the future, with intentional expansion to support healthcare quality at the enterprise level. Tanya and Jeff each bring exceptional leadership, complementary strengths, and a deep commitment to helping healthcare professionals and organizations succeed. Together, they position NAHQ to expand our impact in entirely new ways."

Jeff Allyn Named Chief Client Officer, Enterprise Solutions

Allyn leads NAHQ Enterprise Solutions, the organization's newly established business unit focused on enterprise workforce solutions, overseeing organizational strategy, enterprise solutions expansion, and client engagement initiatives such as communities of practice, that expand and differentiate NAHQ's relationships with health systems and healthcare organizations globally.

Jeff began his work with NAHQ in a consulting capacity. During the past eight months, Allyn partnered closely with NAHQ to strengthen the organization's Workforce Accelerator® program while helping build a scalable enterprise growth function, sharpen enterprise solutions strategy, and advance product implementation and client engagement efforts.

Prior to joining NAHQ full time, Allyn built a distinguished career leading revenue growth, commercial strategy, customer success, and enterprise partnerships with a track record of helping organizations scale innovative solutions and accelerate market adoption.

"Jeff has already made a tremendous impact on NAHQ," Mercado said. "His commercial expertise, collaborative leadership style, and ability to build disciplined growth strategies have strengthened our enterprise business. As demand grows for workforce development solutions, Jeff's leadership will help position NAHQ as the trusted resource healthcare organizations turn to when they need to build quality capability at scale."

Tanya DiIulio Named Chief Operating Officer

As Chief Operating Officer, DiIulio serves as NAHQ's senior operating executive, leading the execution of the organization's overall corporate strategy and overseeing day-to-day operations across the business, including building the infrastructure to support NAHQ Enterprise Solutions. She is responsible for aligning product strategy, technology, operations, workforce solutions, membership, and talent development through an integrated operating model.

DiIulio joined NAHQ in 2025 to lead product strategy and operations before quickly assuming broader leadership responsibilities across corporate strategy, innovation, information technology, and talent development. Her appointment reflects both her demonstrated ability to lead complex organizational transformation and her proven success building alignment across the company.

"Tanya has consistently demonstrated the rare ability to pair strategic thinking with disciplined execution," Mercado said. "She brings clarity to complexity, makes thoughtful decisions grounded in data, and creates alignment across teams. She has earned the trust of our organization through both her leadership and her unwavering commitment to continuous improvement."

Building the Future of Healthcare Quality

The appointments reflect NAHQ's continued evolution as the leader in healthcare quality workforce development. As healthcare organizations face increasing pressure to improve outcomes while addressing workforce challenges, NAHQ continues to expand its portfolio of enterprise solutions, including Workforce Accelerator®, competency-based learning, credentialing, and professional development programs designed to build sustainable quality capability across healthcare organizations.

With DiIulio leading company operations and Allyn driving enterprise solutions growth and client engagement, NAHQ is strengthening its leadership capacity to deliver greater value to health systems, healthcare professionals, and the patients they serve.

About NAHQ

The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is the global authority advancing healthcare Quality & Safety across the healthcare continuum. NAHQ sets and maintains the industry standard for healthcare Quality & Safety competencies through its Healthcare Quality Competency Framework™. This expert-developed, data-driven, continuously validated Framework, endorsed by Joint Commission, defines the knowledge, skills, and behaviors required to achieve measurable clinical Quality & Safety and financial outcomes that deliver on healthcare excellence. NAHQ helps individuals and organizations activate the Framework through education, workforce development solutions, industry-leading insights, and the only accredited certification in healthcare quality, the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ).

NAHQ supports hundreds of organizations and a powerful professional community across the globe to advance a shared vision for strong Quality workforces and cultures.

Learn more at NAHQ.org

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SOURCE National Association For Healthcare Quality