NAHQ Releases New White Paper: Aligning Workforce Competencies with Healthcare's Most Pressing Environmental Challenges

CHICAGO, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new white paper from the National Association for Healthcare Quality (NAHQ), Leveraging the NAHQ Healthcare Quality Competency Framework to Meet Today's Healthcare Industry Pressures, maps five of today's most pressing healthcare challenges to the NAHQ Healthcare Quality Competency Framework™ and finds that workforce preparedness, defined by shared competencies, is a critical lever for stabilizing performance and sustaining improvement.

As health systems nationwide grapple with operating margins nearing a 12-month low, a looming healthcare workforce shortage, shifting reimbursement models, and AI tools being deployed faster than organizations can govern them, external demands are now outpacing internal readiness.

New policies, technologies, and payment models are introduced with the expectation of improvement, yet when layered onto systems already under sustained pressure, they often magnify variation and risk, and the need for rework instead of strengthening performance. These breakdowns consistently surface at the point of quality and safety.

The white paper demonstrates how workforce preparedness in quality and safety, defined by shared competencies, becomes a strategic tool to help organizations modernize their workforce, build organizational capabilities, stabilize performance, and sustain improvement in an increasingly complex environment.

"Our ambitions for healthcare, driven by policy, payment models, and technology, can only be achieved with a workforce that is prepared to implement and lead in complex, high-risk, low-margin environments," said Stephanie Mercado, CEO of NAHQ. "This paper offers healthcare leaders a practical guide that illustrates when workforce planning and development are aligned to industry-validated competencies, organizations are better positioned to reduce variation, strengthen accountability, and adapt to today's external healthcare landscape."

The five challenges outlined in this report make this alignment urgent:

Financial pressure and margin compression are increasingly addressed by reducing avoidable harm, managing utilization across the continuum, and eliminating variation, not just cutting costs.

are increasingly addressed by reducing avoidable harm, managing utilization across the continuum, and eliminating variation, not just cutting costs. Workforce shortages and burnout reflect system design failures driven by rework, unstable processes, unmanaged change, and compliance disruption.

reflect system design failures driven by rework, unstable processes, unmanaged change, and compliance disruption. Care delivery and access complexity continue to intensify as accountability expands across settings, populations, and transitions.

continue to intensify as accountability expands across settings, populations, and transitions. Technology and AI adoption are accelerating faster than governance and integration, introducing new quality and safety risks alongside opportunity.

are accelerating faster than governance and integration, introducing new quality and safety risks alongside opportunity. Changing reimbursement models and regulatory scrutiny now directly tie quality and safety performance to revenue, penalties, and reputational risk.

These challenges cannot be solved independently; instead, they require intentional alignment of organizational capabilities across quality and safety competencies.

The NAHQ Healthcare Quality Competency Framework provides a structured, evidence-based approach to align individual competencies with today's realities, enabling organizations with a competent and coordinated workforce that builds organizational capabilities in an era of accelerating change and growing complexity.

"Modernizing the workforce to meet today's healthcare challenges requires a competency-based approach that connects individual development and team performance to enterprise-wide capability," Mercado added. "By embedding industry-validated competencies into systems, processes and accountability structures, healthcare organizations can move from reactive management to coordinated execution to improve clinical and financial outcomes."

About NAHQ's Healthcare Quality Competency Framework

The Healthcare Quality Competency Framework™ provides a common language, enabling individuals and organizations to align expectations, support consistency across roles and settings, and strengthen the development of a capable, prepared workforce. The eight domains, 28 competencies and 600+ accompanying skill statements in the Framework define the capabilities health systems need to meet today's healthcare challenges.

Since its introduction, the framework has become widely accepted as the industry standard for quality workforce competencies. It has been twice-validated and adopted by higher-education programs, integrated into major health systems and care delivery settings across the continuum of care, and endorsed by Joint Commission. NAHQ's education, certification and workforce solutions align professional development and resources to inform measurable skill growth.

About NAHQ

The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is the global authority advancing healthcare quality & safety across the healthcare continuum. NAHQ sets the industry standard for healthcare quality & safety competencies through its Healthcare Quality Competency Framework™. This expert-developed, data-driven, continuously validated Framework defines the knowledge, skills, and behaviors required to achieve measurable clinical quality & safety and financial outcomes that deliver on healthcare excellence. NAHQ helps individuals and organizations activate the Framework through education, workforce development solutions, industry-leading insights, and the only accredited certification in healthcare quality, the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ).

NAHQ supports hundreds of organizations and a powerful professional community to advance a shared vision for strong quality workforces and cultures.

Learn more at NAHQ.org

Media Contact:

Evelyn Warren

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SOURCE National Association For Healthcare Quality