Named Anthony? Get A Free 10" Cheese Pizza At Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings On National Anthony Day

Only on May 12 guests named Anthony and Antonella will get a cheesy reward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all Anthony's and Antonella's! Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings , the premium pizza and wings restaurant owned by BurgerFi International, Inc., is celebrating its favorite name, Anthony! In honor of National Anthony Day on Sunday, May 12, 2024, Anthony's invites guests named Anthony or Antonella to dine-in and savor a Free 10" Cheese Pizza with a valid ID. It's never too late to change your name!

"At the core of Anthony's lies our passion in bringing people together to share a delicious, authentic Italian meal. In honor of our Founder, we want to bring together people in celebration of the name Anthony," said Carl Bachmann , Chief Executive Officer of BurgerFi. "We look forward to bringing the Anthony's community together around the dining table and making it a day to remember."

Anthony Bruno founded Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza. He grew up on Long Island, but when he moved to Florida and couldn't find the pizza he knew and loved, he decided to make his own. Armed with authentic recipes passed down through generations and a 900-degree coal fired oven, Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza opened its first restaurant in 2002. The brand now has nearly 60 locations across the East Coast.

"We want to honor all our Anthonys, which is one of the most popular Italian names as it culturally represents the Italian passion for good food, good company, and good times. Anthony's historically has a strong and vibrant brand DNA, so we want to bring that to life through special celebrations," said Cindy Syracuse, Chief Marketing Officer. "Whether you're named Anthony, Antonella, or know someone who is, we invite our guests to join us for a day that's truly one-of-a-kind."

The National Anthony Day offer is available for dine-in only. Guests must show a valid ID to redeem. This offer is not valid for online pickup, phone orders, app orders, delivery or 3rd party delivery, toppings additional.

To learn more about Anthony's, visit acfp.com or follow them on social @anthonyscoalfiredpizza.

About Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings

Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings was acquired by BurgerFi International, Inc. on November 3, 2021, and operates 59 corporate-owned casual restaurant locations.

