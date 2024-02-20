Anthony's Brings the Meatball Magic to South Beach Wine and Food Festival

Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings

20 Feb, 2024, 13:27 ET

Turns up the flavor at "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives LIVE"

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bada Bing! Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, owned by BurgerFi International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) ("BurgerFi"), is beachbound for "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives LIVE" hosted by celebrity restaurateur Guy Fieri. On Friday, February 23, 2024, the premium Italian pizza brand is getting saucy with exclusive specialty dishes for the star-studded event. The event kicks off at 7:30 pm at American Airlines® North Venue, beachside at The Ritz-Carlton, 1 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, FL 33139.

"We know this is a fan-favorite event at the SOBEWFF so we wanted to create a unique but authentic Italian experience to bring to the people," said Carl Bachmann, Chief Executive Officer for BurgerFi International. "Today's guests want unique dining experiences and creating the 'spaghettini appetizer' with our famous Maria's meatballs mini-sized was inspired by our social media followers. The meatball sliders are bringing back a fan favorite as well. Our ingredients are fresh, imported from Italy, and are our Founder's family recipe maintaining the highest quality."

"Authentic Italian cuisine is now 'Happy Hour ready' at Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings restaurants," said Cindy Syracuse, Chief Marketing Officer. "We know Hot Guys and Hot Girls love pasta and with Anthony's new pasta dishes, there's two more to love! Our food is made by hand and served with love just as it is in Italian households around the world. Mangia!"

"Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives LIVE" debuted at last year's SOBE Wine and Food Festival. The event features 30 exceptionally talented chefs who offer a culinary tour across America.

The SOBE Wine and Food Festival brings together food lovers, chefs, celebrities, and more, but is also for a great cause. All net proceeds from the Festival benefit the students of the Florida International University Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management. The students assist Festival organizers in all aspects, including planning, logistics, and overall execution.

To learn more about "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives LIVE" and the SOBE Wine and Food Festival, or to purchase tickets, visit www.sobewff.com. For more information about Anthony's, including menu and locations, visit www.acfp.com.

