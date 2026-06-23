NameSilo Technologies Corp. Subsidiary Reach Systems Receives NASA Order for Cable Reel Supporting Artemis-Related Ground Technology Demonstration

CSE: URL / OTC: URLOF

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - NameSilo Technologies Corp. (CSE: URL) (PINKSHEETS: URLOF) (the "Company"), through its wholly owned subsidiary, Reach Systems, has received an order from NASA for a custom winch, a tailored version of its CROC XL tether management system, to support ground testing related to Artemis activities.

The winch will be used in the development of a ground technology demonstration system on Earth for laying electrical cable to connect assets together. For this application, the CROC XL was customized to let NASA integrate its own standard motor. The requirement reflects a growing need across advanced field robotics, ocean technology, defence, and space-adjacent testing environments: controlled deployment of power, data, and communications infrastructure where cable management is mission-critical.

Reach Systems, based in Nanaimo, British Columbia, designs and manufactures winches, reels, tether management systems, and subsea technology used in demanding environments where controlled deployment and recovery matter.

"Controlled deployment and recovery of cable is one of the hardest, least visible problems in complex operations, whether the setting is subsea, on deck, or a ground test on land. That is exactly the problem our hardware is built to solve," said Colin Dobell, CEO of Reach Systems. "This order is a meaningful example of how deployment and recovery hardware developed for harsh environments can support a wide range of technical applications."

NASA personnel identified Reach Systems while evaluating tether management options capable of supporting the cable length and deployment requirements.

For Reach Systems, the order reinforces the company's broader focus on the often-overlooked layer between payload and platform: the hardware that gets sensors, cables, tools, and systems into position, keeps them connected, and brings them back under control.

"People often focus on the payload or the vehicle, but deployment is what makes many missions possible," said Dobell. "A winch may look simple from the outside, but the engineering behind controlled payout, recovery, integration, connectivity, and reliability becomes increasingly important as systems become more capable."

The NASA order follows continued development of Reach Systems' winch and tether management product line for customers working across ocean research, commercial diving, inspection, defence, and remote operations.

NASA's Artemis program is an ongoing campaign aiming to return humans to the Moon, establish a sustainable lunar base, and pave the way for missions to Mars. References to NASA and Artemis in this release are factual and do not imply NASA endorsement, sponsorship, approval, or preference for Reach Systems or its products.

About NameSilo Technologies Corp. and NameSilo LLC

NameSilo Technologies Corp. invests its capital in companies and opportunities which management believes are undervalued and have potential for significant appreciation. The company makes investments in both public and private markets and focuses on opportunities in a wide variety of industries excluding the resource and resource service sectors. NameSilo does not invest on behalf of any third-party and it does not offer investment advice.

NameSilo LLC is a low-cost provider of domain name registration and management services. As an accredited ICANN registrar, NameSilo is one of the fastest growing domain registrars in the world with approximately 6.2 million active domains under management from approximately 160 countries.

About SewerVue Technologies

SewerVUE Technologies, has pioneered large-diameter pipe inspection technology with innovations such as pipe-penetrating radar and multisensor inspections to ensure their partners and clients have reliable, comprehensive data to make proper and well-informed decisions when it comes to maintaining critical infrastructure. Using multi-sensor tools such as LiDAR, sonar, HD-CCTV and pipe-penetrating radar, SewerVUE provides high-quality data to help customers assess and maintain critical infrastructure.

About Reach Systems

Reach Systems, based in Nanaimo, British Columbia, is an engineering and manufacturing company specializing in remote inspection robotics, subsea camera systems, and advanced tether/cable management solutions. They provide turnkey, high-definition inspection equipment for oil & gas, defense, and subsea industries, including the "Puffin" 4K underwater camera and specialized winches.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding potential future investments by the Company. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

*Non-IFRS Financial Measure

Readers are cautioned that "Adjusted EBITDA" and "total bookings" are measures not recognized under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest income, taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, restructuring costs, impairment charges and other non-recurring gains or losses. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure that facilitates period-to-period operating comparisons. Total bookings includes the full amount of cash received from new domain bookings, renewals and other related services. Whereas, under IFRS, the Company records revenue from domain booking and renewal fees on a straight-line basis over the life of the contract term. However, the Company's management believes that "total bookings" provides investors with insight into management's decision-making process because management uses this measure to run the business and make financial, strategic and operating decisions. Further, "total bookings" also provides useful insight into the Company's operating performance on a yearly basis. "Total bookings" do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Readers are cautioned that "Adjusted EBITDA" and "total bookings" are not an alternative to measures determined in accordance with IFRS and should not, on their own, be construed as indicators of performance, cash flow or profitability.

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SOURCE NameSilo Technologies Corp.