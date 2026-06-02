NameSilo Technologies Corp. Announces Q1 2026 Results

CSE: URL / OTC: URLOF

Record Quarterly Revenues and Record Deferred Revenues

VANCOUVER, BC, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - NameSilo Technologies Corp. (CSE: URL) (PINKSHEETS: URLOF) (the "Company"), one of the largest domain registrars in the world, is pleased to announce the financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") can be viewed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Financial Highlights of the Company:

The Company's financial results in fiscal Q1 2026 are set forth below (all figures in Canadian dollars):

Record revenues of $16,983,455 for Q1 2026 as compared to $15,872,636 in Q1 2024, an increase of 7.0%. The increase in revenues for Q1 2026 was due to an increase in domains under management, marketplace revenues, and from the sale of ancillary services as well as contribution from SewerVue Technologies and Reach Systems.

Gross Profit of $4,299,641 or 25.3% of revenues in Q1 2026 vs $4,132,472 or 26.0% in Q1 2024.

Operating income of $1,045,936 for Q1 2026 compared to $1,952,826 in Q1 2025.

Net income of $894,931 in Q1 2026 compared to net income of $1,622,623 in Q1 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA* of $1,152,676 for Q1 2026 as compared to $1,987,836 in Q1 2025

Total Bookings* of $19,162,372 in Q1 2026 compared to $17,533,197 in Q1 2025 an increase of 9.3%.

Total deferred revenues of $34,739,635 as of March 31, 2026, vs $32,750,108 at December 31 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents of $3,263,781.

Investments, convertible loans, digital currency totaling $4,945,086.

"We continue to be extremely pleased with the ongoing growth of our operating business," commented Paul Andreola, CEO of NameSilo Technologies. "Q1 was another record quarter in terms of revenues and gross profit. 2026 will be a year of investment, both in our core domain business but also into our new divisions as we deploy internally generated capital to set the foundation for future growth. Several of these deployments of capital are one time costs. Our core domain business continues to grow, and with two of our significant investment holdings, Alchemy Labs and Ola Media, scheduled to go public this year, a focus on growing our two newest subsidiaries, SewerVue Technologies and Reach Systems, and with a pipeline of other acquisition opportunities we are extremely excited about the company's future. Namesilo Technologies has never been better positioned to grow and deploy capital in our existing portfolio companies, pursue new investment opportunities, as well as continue our share buy-back strategy. We would like to thank all our employees, customers and shareholders for their support and hard work."

About NameSilo Technologies Corp. and NameSilo LLC

NameSilo Technologies Corp. invests its capital in companies and opportunities which management believes are undervalued and have potential for significant appreciation. The company makes investments in both public and private markets and focuses on opportunities in a wide variety of industries excluding the resource and resource service sectors. NameSilo does not invest on behalf of any third-party and it does not offer investment advice.

NameSilo LLC is a low-cost provider of domain name registration and management services. As an accredited ICANN registrar, NameSilo is one of the fastest growing domain registrars in the world with approximately 6.2 million active domains under management from approximately 160 countries.

About SewerVue Technologies

SewerVUE Technologies, has pioneered large-diameter pipe inspection technology with innovations such as pipe-penetrating radar and multisensor inspections to ensure their partners and clients have reliable, comprehensive data to make proper and well-informed decisions when it comes to maintaining critical infrastructure. Using multi-sensor tools such as LiDAR, sonar, HD-CCTV and pipe-penetrating radar, SewerVUE provides high-quality data to help customers assess and maintain critical infrastructure.

About Reach Systems

Reach Systems, based in Nanaimo, British Columbia, is an engineering and manufacturing company specializing in remote inspection robotics, subsea camera systems, and advanced tether/cable management solutions. They provide turnkey, high-definition inspection equipment for oil & gas, defense, and subsea industries, including the "Puffin" 4K underwater camera and specialized winches.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding potential future investments by the Company. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

*Non-IFRS Financial Measure

Readers are cautioned that "Adjusted EBITDA" and "total bookings" are measures not recognized under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest income, taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, restructuring costs, impairment charges and other non-recurring gains or losses. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure that facilitates period-to-period operating comparisons. Total bookings includes the full amount of cash received from new domain bookings, renewals and other related services. Whereas, under IFRS, the Company records revenue from domain booking and renewal fees on a straight-line basis over the life of the contract term. However, the Company's management believes that "total bookings" provides investors with insight into management's decision-making process because management uses this measure to run the business and make financial, strategic and operating decisions. Further, "total bookings" also provides useful insight into the Company's operating performance on a yearly basis. "Total bookings" do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Readers are cautioned that "Adjusted EBITDA" and "total bookings" are not an alternative to measures determined in accordance with IFRS and should not, on their own, be construed as indicators of performance, cash flow or profitability.

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE NameSilo Technologies Corp.