NAMI Expands Partnership With Dr. John Torous to Advance Safe, Informed Use of AI in Mental Health

Strengthening NAMI's leadership at the intersection of mental health and AI

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization, announced today that John Torous, M.D., will serve as special advisor to NAMI on artificial intelligence (AI) and mental health. The role marks the evolution of NAMI's ongoing partnership with Dr. Torous, a national leader in digital mental health research, as the organization deepens its work to help people understand and safely navigate AI tools when seeking mental health information and support.

"AI is here to stay, and it has enormous potential to be a useful tool for people seeking mental health information and support. But with that potential come important questions about safety, trust, transparency, and accountability," said Daniel H. Gillison Jr., NAMI's chief executive officer. "That's why we're partnering with Dr. John Torous. His expertise will help NAMI lead the way in ensuring that the voice of lived experience, along with evidence and safety, helps shape how AI is developed, evaluated, and used in mental health."

Dr. Torous is director of digital psychiatry at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and associate professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. This past December, NAMI and Dr. Torous launched a first-of-its-kind effort to develop benchmarks focused on the needs of people seeking mental health support. The effort is examining how different AI tools engage with mental health-related topics, with the goal of providing clear, reliable information people can use to decide what is right for them. By bringing together Dr. Torous' research expertise and NAMI's connection to millions of individuals and families affected by mental illness, the work is helping build a more rigorous, people-centered approach to assessing AI in mental health.

"John is one of the leading experts in digital mental health, and we're proud that he has chosen to deepen his work with NAMI," Gillison said. "Together, we're in a unique position to lead as AI continues to reshape the mental health landscape, while making sure the people and families we serve remain at the center of this work."

In his role as special advisor, Dr. Torous will work closely with NAMI's Chief Medical Officer, Christine Crawford, M.D., MPH, as NAMI expands its work at the intersection of AI and mental health. Together, they will help guide efforts to evaluate emerging technologies, advance responsible practices, and give people trustworthy information about the opportunities and limitations that come with using AI for mental health support.

"NAMI brings the single most important ingredient to the conversation about AI and mental health: the perspectives, priorities, and experiences of people affected by mental health conditions," Dr. Torous said. "That connection to individuals and families is what makes NAMI an essential partner as we work to ensure these technologies serve people in the real world. I'm excited to build on our partnership and help ensure that evidence, safety, and lived experience remain at the forefront as AI technologies continue to develop."

Learn more about NAMI's work on AI and mental health and the AI benchmarks initiative at nami.org/AI.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization, dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness.

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SOURCE National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)