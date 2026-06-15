NAMM NeXT Europe 2026 Elevates Leadership Collaboration and Strategic Vision for the Global Music Products Industry

Robust executive summit united top companies and leaders from musical instruments, pro audio and live event communities

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAMM (The National Association of Music Merchants), the world's largest nonprofit music trade organization, concluded NAMM NeXT Europe 2026, its executive leadership summit focused on advancing strategic collaboration, innovation and long-term growth across the global music products industry. Held June 10-11 at the Renaissance Amsterdam Hotel in Amsterdam, the event convened senior executives and industry leaders representing Europe's musical instrument, pro audio, live event, retail, education and distribution sectors.

Building on the success of last year's inaugural 2025 Brussels summit, NAMM NeXT Europe 2026 expanded its role as a premier forum for high-level industry dialogue, bringing together leaders for two days of market intelligence, strategic discussions and collaborative working sessions focused on the future of the industry.

"The continued growth and engagement around NAMM NeXT Europe reflects the importance of creating spaces where industry leaders can collaborate on the opportunities and challenges shaping our global business environment," said John Mlynczak, president and CEO of NAMM. "The conversations in Amsterdam reinforced a shared commitment to innovation and expanding the global community of music makers."

NAMM NeXT Europe 2026 drew participation from leading global and European companies across manufacturing, distribution, retail and live event production, including C.F. Martin Guitar, Henri SELMER Paris, Buffet Crampon, GEWA Music, Roland Europe, Taylor Guitars Europe, Thomann, Gear4music, Adam Hall Group, Audiotonix, Focusrite Group, QSC, Solid State Logic, MUSIK MEYER, ALGAM and Hal Leonard Europe, among others.

"Many have tried to bring Europe's music industry together in one place. None have really pulled it off, until now. NAMM NeXT in Amsterdam made it happen. That's what sets NAMM apart as the global, leading association of our industry: they deliver," said Marcel Messner, CEO of GEWA Music. "Bringing manufacturers and the education sector to the same table — two worlds that, frankly, barely knew each other existed — is where real opportunities for the future are born. The mission is clear: Create more music makers. And with the European Soundmakers stepping up, we're moving in the right direction."

The 2026 summit featured presentations from economic, technology and education experts alongside interactive executive working groups designed to generate actionable business insights and cross-sector collaboration. Discussions focused on global trade and economic trends; artificial intelligence; evolving consumer behavior; the latest developments in retail, manufacturing and live events; and music education advocacy.

Featured presentations included:

John Mlynczak, President & CEO, NAMM — Welcome and Opening Remarks

Koen Berden, Managing Director, Trade Impact B.V., and Senior Fellow, European Centre for International Political Economy — European Economic and Trade Outlook for 2026 and Beyond

Reinier Evers, Founder, TrendWatching — AI and Consumer Trends

Finn Schumacker, Executive Director, Association Européenne des Conservatoires; Romain Asselborn, Board Member, European Music School Union; and Benno Spieker, Board Member, European Association for Music in Schools — Strengthening Advocacy Through Education-Industry Collaboration

A central component of NAMM NeXT Europe remained its executive working-group format, where participants collaborated across three strategic tracks: Commercial, Retail and Live Event. These facilitated sessions explored next steps for growing our industry, adapting to disruption and creating more music makers. The groups also encouraged participants to develop collaborative strategies designed to support sustainable industry growth and innovation beyond the summit.

"It was a pleasure to be part of NAMM NeXT Europe and engage with industry leaders on the economic and geopolitical forces shaping our future," said Koen Berden, managing director of Trade Impact B.V. and senior fellow at ECIPE. "During my session, I explored the European geo-economic and trade outlook, highlighting how the weaponized economy with control of chokepoints, evolving trade policies, shifting global alliances and broader economic trends are creating both challenges and opportunities for businesses across the music products industry. As Europe continues to navigate a complex global geopolitical landscape, staying informed, adaptable, and being prepared for the unexpected, will be critical for organizations looking to thrive in the years ahead. I appreciated the thoughtful discussions and exchange of ideas that made NAMM NeXT Europe such a valuable forum for forward-looking leadership."

The summit reinforced the growing importance of collaboration between the music products industry and European music education organizations. Education leaders shared updates on advocacy initiatives and explored untapped opportunities to support future generations of music makers and strengthen music education access throughout Europe.

NAMM NeXT Europe 2026 reflects NAMM's ongoing investment in leadership development, global collaboration and long-term industry advancement. Following the momentum of both the Brussels and Amsterdam events, NAMM will continue the NeXT platform as a catalyst for strategic dialogue, business innovation and global industry connectivity. The next NAMM NeXT summit will take place in South America with NAMM NeXT Latin America, taking place in São Paulo, Brazil, in November 2026. Additional details about the 2027 NAMM NeXT event calendar—including programs in the United States and international markets—will be announced at the January NAMM Show.

For more information about all NAMM NeXT events as well as future NAMM events, visit NAMM.org.

Media Contacts

NAMM Communications - John Dolak, Director

[email protected]

619.735.4028

The Lippin Group for NAMM

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201.317.6618

About NAMM

The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) is the not-for-profit trade association representing the $18.1 billion global music products industry, with a mission to strengthen the music industry and promote the pleasures and benefits of making music.

Comprised of more than 9,000 member companies and individual professionals worldwide, NAMM supports an industry that employs more than 400,000 people globally. Through its programs, events and advocacy efforts, NAMM advances a shared vision of a thriving, innovative and inclusive music products industry where every person has access to the joy of music-making.

NAMM also operates The NAMM Foundation, investing in the future of music through the support of education, global grantmaking and featured programs that expand participation in music across all ages and stages of life.

Headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., NAMM serves as a leading voice for the global music products industry through public policy, advocacy, education and other member services. For more information, visit NAMM.org, and learn more about NAMM's Vision, Mission & Objectives at NAMM About Page.

SOURCE NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants)