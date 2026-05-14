NAMM Advances Industry Advocacy in Washington, D.C., Highlighting Tariff Impacts and Expanding Access to Music Education

NAMM and Its Members Advocate for Federal Support of the Music Industry

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) concluded a series of high-impact advocacy efforts in Washington, D.C., advancing the association's commitment to protecting the U.S. music products industry and expanding access to music education for more than 54 million students nationwide.

On Friday, May 8th, NAMM President and CEO John Mlynczak delivered oral testimony before the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) Section 301 Committee, where he outlined the unintended consequences of current and potential tariff policies on the U.S. music products industry. NAMM's testimony also highlighted a decline in imports of beginner instruments in 2025 — trends that could threaten the long-term pipeline of musicians and the broader music ecosystem. NAMM urged USTR to adopt targeted, evidence-based trade remedies and implement an exclusion process for musical instruments, components and raw materials.

From May 10-14, NAMM returned to Capitol Hill for its 20th annual Advocacy D.C. Fly-In, bringing together a strong, diverse delegation of industry representatives. The Fly-In convened over 100 NAMM members and industry partners for more than 200 meetings with members of Congress and staff to advocate for federal funding supporting music and arts education. Additionally, two celebrity delegates — Miss America Cassie Donegan and legendary drummer Queen Cora Coleman— joined the effort as advocates to help elevate the industry's message.

Delegates called for increased investment in key federal programs, including Title I, Title II, Title IV, Part A and the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). These programs are essential to ensuring that music and arts remain integral components of a well-rounded education, as defined by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). Delegates also urged members of Congress who sit on Senate Finance and House Ways and Means Committees to provide targeted tariff relief for musical instruments, their components and the raw materials used to manufacture them.

"Our members travel from across the country to share a unified message with lawmakers: Music education is vital to student success, workforce development and the cultural fabric of our society," said John Mlynczak, NAMM President and CEO. "This consistent and persistent messaging that our NAMM members have delivered for the past 20 years is working, and we will continue to champion music education and industry trade for the benefit of every NAMM member around the world."

This year's Fly-In also featured Congressional Record, a bipartisan event on May 13 celebrating the unifying power of music and the arts — with participation from members of the Congressional Musicians Caucus and Congressional Arts Caucus, all made possible by NAMM's support.

Additionally, The NAMM Foundation began the week by hosting its annual Day of Service at McKinley Tech High School in Washington, D.C., connecting students with music industry professionals through its Careers in Music initiative. The program provides mentorship and career insights, helping inspire the next generation of music makers and industry leaders.

Through coordinated advocacy on both trade and education, NAMM continues to champion policies that support innovation, access, and growth across the music products industry.

For more information on NAMM advocacy efforts, visit: https://www.namm.org/issues-and-advocacy/fly-in

To get involved, consider joining NAMM's SupportMusic Coalition: https://www.namm.org/support-music/coalition

About NAMM

The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) is the not-for-profit association with a mission to strengthen the $19.5 billion music products industry. NAMM is comprised of 10,000 global member companies and individual professionals with a global workforce of over 475,000 employees. NAMM events and members fund The NAMM Foundation's efforts to promote the pleasures and benefits of music and advance active participation in music-making across the lifespan. For more information about NAMM, please visit www.namm.org.

SOURCE NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants)