Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Stockholders Who Suffered Significant Losses Should Contact Robbins LLP Before the August 11 Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Information About Their Rights Against NNOX

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) securities between March 31, 2025 and April 17, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The lawsuit alleges that Nano-X Imaging misled investors about the Company's manufacturing operations, product demand, operating expenses, cash burn, and financial condition.

Investors who suffered losses in NNOX may have legal rights and should be aware of the August 11, 2026 deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Why Was Nano-X Imaging Sued?

According to the complaint, Nano-X failed to disclose material information concerning its manufacturing operations and the demand for its products.

The complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose that:

Nano-X overstated the efficiency gains achieved in its operations and the demand for its products;

the Company's production and manufacturing operations were poorly aligned with actual demand;

Nano-X was experiencing significantly increased operating expenses and cash burn;

these conditions increased the likelihood that Nano-X would need to take disruptive remedial measures involving its manufacturing operations, including potentially significant restructuring and impairment charges; and

the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading.

According to the lawsuit, investors were therefore not provided with an accurate picture of Nano-X's manufacturing operations, product demand, expenses, cash usage, and financial condition.

What Happened to Nano-X Imaging Stock?

According to the complaint, the alleged truth emerged on April 20, 2026, when Nano-X announced its fourth-quarter 2025 financial results and business updates.

Nano-X reported a Q4 net loss of $33.4 million, driven in significant part by a $17.5 million impairment charge related to long-lived assets following a restructuring initiative at its Korean chip manufacturing facility.

In discussing the restructuring, Nano-X stated that it needed to shift toward a more efficient outsourced production model that was better aligned with current and anticipated demand.

The Company also announced that its then-Chief Financial Officer would step down effective July 31, 2026.

Following the disclosure, Nano-X's stock price fell $0.695 per share, or approximately 24.39%, to close at $2.155 per share on April 20, 2026.

What Is the Nano-X Manufacturing Class Action About?

The lawsuit focuses on allegations concerning Nano-X's manufacturing operations and the Company's representations about product demand and operating efficiency.

According to the complaint, Nano-X allegedly overstated efficiency improvements and product demand while failing to disclose that its manufacturing capacity and production operations were not properly aligned with demand.

The complaint further alleges that Nano-X's operating expenses and cash burn had increased significantly and that the Company faced a heightened risk of restructuring its manufacturing operations.

The alleged consequences ultimately included a restructuring of Nano-X's Korean chip manufacturing facility and a $17.5 million impairment charge, according to the complaint.

Why Did NNOX Stock Fall?

According to the complaint, Nano-X stock fell after the Company disclosed its Q4 2025 financial results and manufacturing restructuring on April 20, 2026.

The disclosure included:

a $33.4 million Q4 net loss;

a $17.5 million impairment charge associated with long-lived assets following the Korean manufacturing restructuring;

a shift toward an outsourced production model intended to better align manufacturing with demand; and

the announced departure of Nano-X's then-Chief Financial Officer effective July 31, 2026.

Following the disclosure, NNOX declined approximately 24.39%, closing at $2.155 per share.

Who May Be Eligible?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) securities between March 31, 2025 and April 17, 2026 may be eligible to participate in the proposed securities class action.

If you purchased NNOX securities during the Class Period and suffered losses, you may have rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is an investor appointed by the court to represent the interests of the proposed class throughout the litigation.

Investors do not have to serve as lead plaintiff to potentially share in any future recovery if the lawsuit is successful.

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is August 11, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Nano-X Imaging class action about?

The lawsuit alleges that Nano-X Imaging misled investors about its manufacturing operations, product demand, operating expenses, cash burn, and financial condition.

Why did Nano-X stock fall?

According to the complaint, NNOX stock fell after Nano-X reported a $33.4 million Q4 2025 net loss, disclosed a $17.5 million impairment charge associated with restructuring its Korean chip manufacturing facility, and announced a shift toward outsourced production.

How much did NNOX stock fall?

Nano-X's stock price declined $0.695 per share, or approximately 24.39%, following the April 20, 2026 disclosure, closing at $2.155 per share.

Who can participate in the Nano-X lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Nano-X Imaging securities between March 31, 2025 and April 17, 2026 may be eligible to participate in the proposed securities class action.

Do I have to become lead plaintiff?

No. Investors do not have to seek appointment as lead plaintiff to potentially share in any future recovery if the litigation is successful.

Does it cost anything to participate?

Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis. Investors never pay attorneys' fees or litigation expenses. If there is a recovery for shareholders, defendants pay attorneys' fees and expenses.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Nano-X Imaging securities class action may submit an inquiry through Robbins LLP's website, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or call (800) 350-6003.

About Robbins LLP

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP has helped restore more than $1 billion in value to shareholders, secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history, and achieved governance reforms at over 400 Fortune 1000 companies.

"Behind everything we do is the belief that companies should be governed responsibly, fiduciaries should be held accountable, and shareholders deserve transparency and fairness," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP