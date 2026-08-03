Robbins LLP Reminds GTM Investors of the Opportunity to Seek Appointment for Lead Plaintiff in the Class Action Against ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM) securities between November 3, 2025 and May 11, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The lawsuit alleges that ZoomInfo Technologies made materially false or misleading statements regarding its growth prospects, revenue outlook, customer retention, legacy software business, and ability to expand its artificial intelligence ("AI") products.

Investors who suffered losses during the Class Period may have legal rights and should be aware of the August 24, 2026 deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Why Was ZoomInfo Technologies Sued?

The complaint alleges that ZoomInfo Technologies misled investors regarding the Company's expected growth and financial performance for fiscal year 2026.

According to the complaint, during the Class Period, defendants provided investors with positive information concerning:

ZoomInfo Technologies' projected revenue growth for fiscal year 2026;

anticipated growth of the Company's legacy and emerging AI-driven products;

the Company's core software business;

expected improvement in net revenue retention; and

ZoomInfo Technologies' overall growth prospects.

The complaint alleges that, at the same time, defendants failed to disclose material adverse information concerning:

slowing growth across ZoomInfo Technologies' business;

weaknesses in its legacy seat-based subscription platforms;

declining customer retention, particularly among customers in the Company's down-market segment;

customer migration toward consumption-based pricing and usage models;

customers developing or adopting their own AI-driven go-to-market solutions; and

the resulting risks to ZoomInfo Technologies' revenue growth and financial outlook.

The lawsuit alleges that these omissions caused investors to purchase ZoomInfo Technologies securities at artificially inflated prices.

What Happened to ZoomInfo Technologies Stock?

According to the complaint, the alleged truth emerged on May 11, 2026, when ZoomInfo Technologies announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026. The Company disclosed a significant deterioration in its growth outlook and reduced its full-year 2026 financial guidance. Following the disclosure, ZoomInfo Technologies' stock price fell to $4.06 per share on May 12, 2026.

The complaint alleges that the disclosure revealed that ZoomInfo Technologies' prior growth expectations were not supported by the Company's actual business trends, including challenges involving its legacy subscription products and customer retention.

What Is the ZoomInfo Technologies Class Action About?

The lawsuit alleges that ZoomInfo Technologies failed to disclose material information about the sustainability of its revenue growth and the risks facing its traditional seat-based subscription business.

The complaint further alleges that ZoomInfo Technologies did not adequately disclose risks associated with customers moving toward consumption-based software models and developing their own AI-powered go-to-market tools.

Investors who purchased ZoomInfo Technologies securities during the Class Period may have been affected by these alleged misrepresentations and omissions.

Who May Be Eligible?

The proposed class includes investors who purchased or otherwise acquired ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM) securities between November 3, 2025 and May 11, 2026.

If you purchased ZoomInfo Technologies securities during this period and suffered losses, you may have rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is an investor appointed by the court to represent the interests of the proposed class throughout the litigation.

Investors do not have to serve as lead plaintiff to potentially share in any future recovery if the lawsuit is successful.

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is August 24, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the ZoomInfo Technologies class action about?

The lawsuit alleges that ZoomInfo Technologies misled investors about its growth prospects, revenue outlook, customer retention, legacy seat-based subscription business, and ability to grow its AI-driven products.

Why did ZoomInfo Technologies stock fall in May 2026?

According to the complaint, ZoomInfo Technologies disclosed on May 11, 2026, that its growth outlook had deteriorated and lowered its full-year 2026 financial guidance. ZoomInfo Technologies' stock subsequently fell to $4.06 per share on May 12, 2026.

What risks did ZoomInfo Technologies allegedly fail to disclose?

The complaint alleges that ZoomInfo Technologies failed to adequately disclose slowing growth, weakening customer retention in its down-market segment, challenges affecting its legacy seat-based subscription products, customer migration toward consumption-based models, and the development of competing internal AI-powered solutions.

What is the significance of AI to the ZoomInfo Technologies lawsuit?

According to the complaint, ZoomInfo Technologies' growth expectations included anticipated expansion of its emerging AI-driven products. The lawsuit alleges that the Company did not adequately disclose risks associated with customers developing their own AI-powered go-to-market solutions and the potential impact of those solutions on ZoomInfo's business.

Who can participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired ZoomInfo Technologies securities between November 3, 2025 and May 11, 2026 may be eligible to participate in the proposed securities class action.

Do I have to become lead plaintiff?

No. Investors do not have to seek appointment as lead plaintiff to potentially share in any future recovery if the litigation is successful.

Does it cost anything to participate?

Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis. Investors never pay no attorneys' fees or litigation expenses. If there is a recovery for shareholders defendants pay attorneys' fees and expenses.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the ZoomInfo Technologies securities class action may submit an inquiry through Robbins LLP's website, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or call (800) 350-6003.

About Robbins LLP

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP has helped restore more than $1 billion in value to shareholders, secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history, and achieved governance reforms at over 400 Fortune 1000 companies.

"Behind everything we do is the belief that companies should be governed responsibly, fiduciaries should be held accountable, and shareholders deserve transparency and fairness," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

To be notified if a class action against ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE Robbins LLP