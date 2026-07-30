NARMA Announces PXN Security-Hardened Flight Control Software for U.S. Drone Manufacturers and Enterprise Operators

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NARMA, a developer of advanced autonomous flight systems, today announced the U.S. launch of PXN, a security-hardened, PX4-compatible flight control software platform designed to support evolving FAA, FCC, and national security expectations while providing a licensable alternative for drone manufacturers, system integrators, and enterprise operators.

As regulatory scrutiny surrounding cybersecurity, software provenance, operational safety, and supply chain security continues to increase across the U.S. uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) industry, PXN is positioned as a compliance-focused flight control solution built on the proven PX4 ecosystem. The platform enables manufacturers to continue leveraging existing PX4 architectures while enhancing security, traceability, reliability, and readiness for future certification requirements.

PXN is derived from PX4 and has undergone extensive static and dynamic code analysis to identify and remediate known vulnerabilities, software defects, and reliability concerns. The result is a more robust and predictable flight control baseline that maintains compatibility with existing ground control software, operator workflows, and supported hardware platforms.

"PXN was developed to meet the growing demand for trusted flight software in the U.S. market," said Kijung Kwon, CEO of NARMA. "Manufacturers and operators are looking for solutions that maintain the flexibility of PX4 while addressing increasing requirements for cybersecurity, software assurance, and regulatory compliance. PXN provides a validated pathway to achieve those objectives without requiring customers to abandon their existing ecosystems."

Unlike traditional flight control software distributions, PXN is available as a licensable software platform for drone OEMs, airframe manufacturers, payload integrators, and government-focused UAS developers. NARMA works directly with customers to support hardware integration, software hardening requirements, system validation, and certification-oriented development processes.

NARMA is also advancing PXN as a Part 108 Ready flight control and safety software platform. As part of this effort, the company is integrating advanced Detect-and-Avoid capabilities to support safer Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations. An initial capability includes a landing safety feature that automatically aborts an autonomous landing when a person is detected within the landing zone, helping reduce ground risk during remote and autonomous operations.

PXN is designed to support public safety agencies, university UAS programs, critical infrastructure operators, and commercial drone manufacturers seeking a security-focused, non-Chinese flight control software option aligned with Green UAS considerations and emerging cybersecurity requirements.

As the U.S. drone ecosystem continues to evolve, NARMA invites drone manufacturers, system integrators, and operators evaluating PX4-based platforms or transitioning from restricted software solutions to explore PXN as a secure, scalable, and long-term flight control software platform. PXN is now available for purchase or licensing through the NARMA website.

About NARMA US ( https://narma.co.kr )

NARMA is a developer and manufacturer of uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) specializing in electric dual tilt-rotor VTOL technology for government and enterprise use cases.

Media Contact:

Ian Annase - Director of U.S. Airspace Integration and Strategy

[email protected] – +1 (619) 813-6563

SOURCE NARMA US