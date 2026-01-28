NARMA Strengthens U.S. Presence Amid FCC Covered List Expansion

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NARMA, a developer of dual tilt-rotor VTOL UAS, today announced it will be strengthening its U.S. presence amid the recent FCC expansion of the "Covered List." While some new foreign-produced UAS face hurdles, NARMA is moving forward with a compliance-first strategy and doubling down on the U.S. market.

NARMA AF100

The addition of foreign-produced UAS to the FCC Covered List marks a critical shift in the American drone industry. However, NARMA has already been participating in the AUVSI Green UAS Cleared process. This provides independent review of cybersecurity practices, data handling, and supply chain integrity as part of the company's broader approach to compliance in the U.S. market. The process will also land NARMA's AF100 on the exempt DIU Blue List.

"By pursuing Green UAS Clearance, we are proving that NARMA's dual tilt-rotor technology is built to meet U.S. security standards, ensuring our platforms remain a reliable tool for use cases that require advanced UAS both now and in the future," said Kijung Kwon, CEO of NARMA.

To lead this effort, the company has appointed Ian Annase as Director of U.S. Airspace Integration and Strategy for NARMA US. Annase will focus on navigating the evolving FCC and FAA requirements while scaling NARMA's deployments and customer base.

"Performance is no longer enough," said Annase. "We are intentionally aligning our AF100 platform with U.S. standards today so that our customers get early access to our technology and the future products on our roadmap. We are working to provide customers with a secure, long-term alternative to the restricted platforms impacted by the FCC Covered List update."

As the regulatory landscape continues to evolve, NARMA encourages public safety agencies and enterprise operators currently utilizing product lines affected by the FCC Covered List to reach out for a consultation. NARMA is committed to helping organizations transition to secure, dual tilt-rotor platforms designed to stand the test of time and remain compliant.

About NARMA US (https://narma.co.kr)

NARMA is a developer and manufacturer of uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) specializing in electric dual tilt-rotor VTOL technology for government and enterprise use cases.

Media Contact:

Ian Annase - Director of U.S. Airspace Integration and Strategy

[email protected] – +1 (619) 813-6563

SOURCE NARMA US