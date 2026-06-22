Narrative Recognized as "One to Watch" in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

Narrative's Data & Identity solutions drive innovation for joint customers

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Narrative I/O today announced at Cannes Lions 2026 that it has been recognized by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, as a Data & Identity "One to Watch" in The Modern Marketing Data Stack: Governing the Agentic Enterprise. Narrative was identified in Snowflake's report as a One to Watch in the Data & Identity category for its AI-driven approach to data normalization, identity resolution, and secure data collaboration delivered natively on Snowflake so enterprises can connect, govern and activate data without over moving it.

Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack

Now in its fifth year, Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack report reflects a major shift in how marketing organizations operate—from fragmented tools toward AI-driven, agentic systems built on governed data foundations. This edition draws on insights from more than 11,500 Snowflake customers and ecosystem partners across 13 categories, highlighting how organizations are bringing industry-leading applications directly to their data to drive faster execution and proven business outcomes across the marketing lifecycle, while addressing the growing demands of data gravity, privacy and trust.

"The modern marketing stack is moving fast toward AI-driven, agentic systems—and those systems are only as strong as the data underneath them. Narrative's role is to make that data interoperable, identity-resolved, and ready for collaboration wherever it lives, delivered as composable building blocks customers can mix, match, and govern in their own cloud. Being named a One to Watch by Snowflake reflects the momentum behind that approach as enterprises rebuild their marketing infrastructure around AI and governed data," said Tim Mahlman, CEO, Narrative.

Narrative's collaboration with Snowflake brings its full data normalization and collaboration infrastructure —including the Narrative Rosetta Stone Normalization Engine, Identity Orchestrator, and Marketplace—directly into the AI Data Cloud through a Snowflake Native App. For MarTech and AdTech teams, that means identity resolution, audience building, activation, and measurement all run inside the customer's own Snowflake environment, with no data movement and no loss of governance. The result is a foundation that lets marketers stand up retail media networks, partner activation strategies, and clean room use cases on top of data they trust and that's ready to use—at the speed and scale that AI-driven decisioning demands.

"Joint customers building AI-driven marketing need partners who can normalize, resolve, and collaborate on data without giving up governance. Narrative is doing that work natively in the AI Data Cloud, and we see them as a partner to watch as data and identity become the foundation of agentic marketing," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer, Snowflake.

In one recent deployment, a leading consumer brand used Narrative on Snowflake to stand up an end-to-end media network entirely inside its own Snowflake environment, combining first-party customer data with third-party enrichment to power identity resolution, audience building, and activation across major platforms. Narrative's Snowflake Native App handled normalization through Rosetta Stone and ran the full identity and activation workflow natively in the AI Data Cloud, without moving or duplicating sensitive data. What had typically been a multi-quarter integration was compressed into weeks, with every record remaining under the customer's governance controls.

Learn more about The Modern Marketing Data Stack here.

About Narrative

Narrative is data normalization and collaboration infrastructure that enables identity orchestration, secure data collaboration, data monetization and activation at scale — making fragmented data effortlessly usable across platforms, partners, and systems. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York, Narrative helps enterprises normalize once, collaborate anywhere. Learn more at narrative.io

SOURCE Narrative I/O, Inc.