Narrative Reimagines the Marketplace: A Composable Hub for Data and AI Work

The Narrative Marketplace becomes the one-stop hub for every building block of a modern enterprise data and AI stack, built on open standards and runnable on any cloud or AI tool.

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Narrative I/O, data normalization and collaboration infrastructure, today announced a major expansion of the Narrative Marketplace, evolving it from a place to find and license data into a composable hub for everything a modern data and AI strategy needs. As enterprise data infrastructure consolidates around a handful of vertically integrated stacks, Narrative is going the other direction: data, AI skills, connectors, Narrative Anywhere providers, packages, and workflows now live side-by-side in one browsable hub. And Narrative's new remote Model Context Protocol (MCP) server lets Anthropic's Claude and any other MCP-compatible AI agent drive the Narrative infrastructure directly on the cloud and AI tools customers already use.

The teams putting AI to work fastest are the ones building on composable foundations: data, models, runtimes, and workflows they own. They're focused on components they can mix, swap, and recompose as the business changes, without locking themselves into any single vendor's stack. That kind of optionality is what turns a data and AI strategy from a multi-year capital project into something a team can ship in weeks. Without it, the result is the now-familiar refrain heard in every data org: "We're not ready for AI. Our data is a mess."

The expanded Narrative Marketplace will remove that challenge. Every component a modern data and AI stack requires is listed in one place, ready to install in the customer's own environment, composable into end-to-end workflows, and portable across runtimes.

One hub. Every building block. Composable end-to-end.

The expanded Narrative Marketplace is bringing new components into one browsable hub:

Data. First-, second-, and third-party datasets, normalized, raw, and ready to license; the original Narrative Data Marketplace.

First-, second-, and third-party datasets, normalized, raw, and ready to license; the original Narrative Data Marketplace. AI Skills. Pre-built, opinionated AI workflows that drop into the customer's stack and run on the model of their choice. MCP-native and runtime-portable from day one.

Pre-built, opinionated AI workflows that drop into the customer's stack and run on the model of their choice. MCP-native and runtime-portable from day one. Connectors. Bi-directional data in and out of every major destination, from CRMs to ad platforms to cloud warehouses.

Bi-directional data in and out of every major destination, from CRMs to ad platforms to cloud warehouses. Narrative Anywhere Providers. Turnkey deployment into Snowflake, AWS, and other cloud environments, so normalization, identity, and activation run where the customer's data already lives.

Turnkey deployment into Snowflake, AWS, and other cloud environments, so normalization, identity, and activation run where the customer's data already lives. Packages. Curated bundles that solve a problem end-to-end. The Normalization package will be available first, with additional packages for identity, audience, and activation following.

Curated bundles that solve a problem end-to-end. The Normalization package will be available first, with additional packages for identity, audience, and activation following. Workflows. Templated, composable automations for stitching together AI and data workloads without the need to write code.

Because the Marketplace is built on open standards, the components customers install are not tied to Narrative's own runtime. AI Skills can run inside Narrative's tool-calling harness or be distributed, and Narrative's remote MCP server adds a third interface to Narrative — UI for humans, API for code, MCP for AI agents — letting Claude or any other MCP-compatible agent drive the same Narrative tools on the LLM of the customer's choice. The customer picks the model and the harness; Narrative supplies the data and the tools.

Composable for real, not in name only

"Composable" has become a buzzword in enterprise software, but the existing options for composable AI are either single-vendor stacks dressed up in modular language or DIY open-source kits that leave every team rebuilding the same infrastructure. Narrative will enable every category of component an enterprise data and AI strategy needs on open standards, runnable on the customer's existing cloud and AI infrastructure. Every piece visible. Every piece replaceable. Every decision a choice.

That matters more right now than ever. As the vendors customers depend on for identity, activation, and data infrastructure get acquired or repriced, the cost of vendor concentration is paid by the buyer in roadmap risk, contract risk, and lost optionality.

"Customers shouldn't have to choose between speed, freedom, and ownership," said Nick Jordan, Narrative Founder. "With this evolution, a CDO can stand up a composable identity strategy in a day with one ready-made package, and a data engineer can pull that same package apart tomorrow and recompose it for a different use case, all on infrastructure the customer owns."

Narrative will be on the ground at Snowflake Summit (June 1–4, San Francisco) and Cannes Lions (June 22–26, France) to walk customers, partners, and prospects through what's next in data normalization and collaboration.

About Narrative

Narrative is data normalization and collaboration infrastructure that enables identity orchestration, secure data collaboration, data monetization and activation at scale — making fragmented data effortlessly usable across platforms, partners, and systems. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York, Narrative helps enterprises normalize once, collaborate anywhere. Learn more at narrative.io.

SOURCE Narrative I/O, Inc.