NARUTO CARD GAME Shows Its Hand

BANDAI CARD GAMES Details the Game's Rules, First Cards, and Road to a Summer 2027 Launch

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BANDAI CO., LTD., through its BANDAI CARD GAMES brand, today revealed the gameplay details for NARUTO CARD GAME, its new strategy-focused trading card game based on Masashi Kishimoto's globally renowned NARUTO series. First announced in June, the title now debuts its gameplay mechanics, first card designs, and a global event roadmap leading to its worldwide launch in Summer 2027, one day ahead of its world debut at Gen Con 2026.

NARUTO CARD GAME First Look Trailer: https://youtu.be/2AByN4yTij4

NARUTO CARD GAME

NARUTO CARD GAME is a strategic trading card game featuring characters and stories from across the NARUTO series, including NARUTO, NARUTO: Shippuden, and BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS. Each player builds around a Leader card, with a deck of 51 cards, 5 Chakra cards, and 1 Summon card, assembling Characters in their Leader's color and attacking to reduce the opponent's Leader's Life to zero.

Card types

Leader Card — The heart of a player's deck. A player's cards and strategies are determined by the color of their Leader, with games won when an opponent's Leader's Life is brought to zero.

The heart of a player's deck. A player's cards and strategies are determined by the color of their Leader, with games won when an opponent's Leader's Life is brought to zero. Character Card — A player's front line. Character cards execute attacks, and some can unleash Jutsu, such as Ninjutsu, by paying a Chakra cost.

A player's front line. Character cards execute attacks, and some can unleash Jutsu, such as Ninjutsu, by paying a Chakra cost. EX Character Card — After meeting certain conditions during the match, these powerful, high-impact Characters can swing the game into a player's favor.

After meeting certain conditions during the match, these powerful, high-impact Characters can swing the game into a player's favor. Chakra Card — A player's resource pool, spent to activate Jutsu and other Support effects at the moment they're needed.

A player's resource pool, spent to activate Jutsu and other Support effects at the moment they're needed. Summon Card — A required card to bring Character cards into battle.

The reveal debuts the game's first card art, featuring original illustrations from a range of artists alongside artwork drawn from the anime and manga, including designs that recall memorable moments from the series and cards built on original manga art. Early cards shown include Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, Sakura Haruno, Jiraiya, and Itachi Uchiha, showcasing a wide variety of character artwork from across the series.

Following its Gen Con debut, NARUTO CARD GAME will appear at events around the world on the way to release, with Tutorial Sessions and further reveals along the way:

Gen Con 2026 (Indianapolis) — world debut, July 30 – August 2, 2026

(Indianapolis) — world debut, July 30 – August 2, 2026 New York Comic Con 2026 (October 2026) — more information revealed

(October 2026) — more information revealed PAX Australia 2026 (October 2026)

(October 2026) BANDAI CARD GAMES Fest. 26-27 — across the season

across the season Spiel Essen 2026 (October 2026)

(October 2026) Paris Games Week 2026 (October 2026)

(October 2026) Lucca Comics & Games 2026 (November 2026)

(November 2026) Further information — December 2026

December 2026 In-store Tutorial Sessions roll out — January 2027

January 2027 Worldwide release — Summer 2027

*Additional event listings will be published on the official website as they become available.

After launch, BANDAI CARD GAMES plans a full range of organized play, from store-level events for players of all skill levels up to major tournaments culminating in a World Championship.

NARUTO CARD GAME makes its world debut at Gen Con 2026 with free, beginner-friendly Tutorial Sessions, participant gift sets, and giveaways at the BANDAI CARD GAMES booth. To stay updated, follow the official channels on X (https://x.com/narutotcg_eng), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/narutotcg_en/), and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/narutotcgeng/), and subscribe to the "NARUTO TCG Updates Channel" in the BANDAI CARD GAMES app, TCG+.

NARUTO CARD GAME Overview Trailer: https://youtu.be/3o_wqkZJfr0

About BANDAI CARD GAMES

– The emotion born from cards transcends borders and brings the world together –

"BANDAI CARD GAMES" is the trading card game brand developed by BANDAI CO., LTD.'s Card Business Department.

Under this brand, we operate a variety of card game titles across more than 50 regions worldwide, including North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Oceania, and the Middle East.

"BANDAI CARD GAMES" offers opportunities for fans to connect with each other and with the worlds of their favorite series through the power of cards.

About NARUTO

Written and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto, NARUTO began serialization in Weekly Shōnen Jump in 1999, with a TV anime adaptation premiering in 2002. The manga concluded in 2014 at its 700th chapter, and the franchise has continued through events, games, and merchandise. Its cumulative worldwide circulation has surpassed 250 million copies.

OFFICIAL LINKS

COPYRIGHT INFORMATION

©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO

©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

When publishing this news, please be sure to include the copyright notice

Additional Assets: HERE

SOURCE BANDAI CO., LTD.