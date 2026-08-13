NARXOZ UNIVERSITY RANKS #1 IN CENTRAL ASIA FOR EMPLOYMENT OUTCOMES, ENTERING GLOBAL TOP-200

Narxoz University ranked first in Kazakhstan and Central Asia for Employment Outcomes in the QS World University Rankings 2027

University enters the global top-200 in this category, placing it among the top 15% of ranked institutions worldwide

Dual-degree programs with Queen's University Belfast, Illinois Tech, Mykolas Romeris University and La Rochelle University support graduate competitiveness globally

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Narxoz University has retained its position as the leading university in Kazakhstan and Central Asia for graduate employment outcomes, according to the QS World University Rankings 2027. The university has also entered the global top-200 in the Employment Outcomes category, placing it among the top 15% of more than 1,500 institutions evaluated worldwide.

Photo Credit: Narxoz University

The result reflects Narxoz University's model of connecting academic study directly to labor market demand. Employers and industry experts are involved in shaping curricula and students engage with real-world projects, complete professional internships and build their portfolios. The university also recorded improvements across internationalization indicators, with advances in the Faculty Student Ratio and International Student Ratio band rankings, both rising from 701-800 to 501-600.

International exposure is further extended through dual-degree programs with Queen's University Belfast, Illinois Tech, Mykolas Romeris University and La Rochelle University, enabling graduates to validate their qualifications to international standards and build professional networks beyond Kazakhstan.

Narxoz University's overall position of 1001–1200 in the QS World University Rankings 2027 reflects continued progress in its transformation into a university capable of competing internationally for students, faculty and academic partnerships.

Kanat Kozhakhmet, President of Narxoz University, commented: "The value of a degree is measured through a graduate's development throughout an entire career. We see education as the foundation of a long and purposeful professional journey. We are grateful to the Ministry of Science and Higher Education for its consistent policy and strong support, which helps universities strengthen their connection to the labor market and build a solid foundation for students' professional development."

Bulat Utemuratov, shareholder of Narxoz University, commented: "As a graduate of Narxoz myself, this recognition means a great deal. Our strategy has always been to develop Narxoz into a leading university with global recognition, and being ranked among the world's top 200 for graduate employment outcomes is powerful confirmation that we are on the right track."