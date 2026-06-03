NASA Federal Credit Union Awards Scholarships to Student Members

UPPER MARLBORO, Md., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the completion of its 2026 Mitchell-Beall-Rosen Memorial Scholarship Contest, NASA Federal Credit Union awarded scholarships to seven high school seniors, with awards ranging from $2,000 to the top scholarship prize of $12,000. The annual program recognizes the writing abilities of young Credit Union members pursuing four-year or two-year undergraduate degrees, as well as vocational studies. Applicants submitted 1,000-word essays highlighting their educational aspirations and demonstrating financial literacy related to the cost of college and their strategies for funding their education.

Doug Allman, NASA Federal President and CEO, Yoab Ermiyas, Erin Alistar, Kassidy Lively, Jackson Givens, Amal Shaikh, Taylor Fields-Wilkins, and Dr. Alotta Taylor, Scholarship Committee Chairperson

"I continue to be inspired by the talent and commitment shown by our scholarship recipients, and this year's winners are especially impressive," said Dr. Alotta Taylor, Chairperson of NASA Federal's Scholarship Committee. "Their promising futures reflect the dedication and effort they have invested in their goals, and NASA Federal Credit Union is honored to support their journey through the Mitchell-Beall-Rosen Memorial Scholarship. Congratulations to all of this year's recipients."

The following outstanding seniors were recipients of this year's scholarship awards:

Erin Alistar of Columbia, Maryland

of Columbia, Maryland Rachel Chacón of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania

of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania Yoab Ermiyas of Laurel, Maryland

of Laurel, Maryland Taylor Fields-Wilkins of California, Maryland

of California, Maryland Jackson Givens of Laurel, Maryland

of Laurel, Maryland Kassidy Lively of Sykesville, Maryland

of Sykesville, Maryland Amal Shaikh of North Potomac, Maryland

About the NASA Federal Credit Union Scholarship Program

The Scholarship Program was established in 1983 in memory of Wilfred Mitchell and then renamed in 1991 to also honor Donald Beall. Both men are former NASA Federal Credit Union officials who were strong advocates of the education of our youth. In 2010, the name of the scholarship program was again changed, to the Mitchell-Beall-Rosen Memorial Scholarship Program, in honor of Eugene D. Rosen, who was instrumental in launching the program and served as its chairman for 27 years. Mitchell, Beall, and Rosen are fondly remembered for their commitment to the Credit Union movement and especially for their efforts to help young people succeed.

About NASA Federal Credit Union

NASA Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned entirely by its members and operated for the benefit of all who belong. Chartered in 1949, NASA Federal Credit Union serves the diverse needs of more than 238,000 members throughout the nation with a full array of financial services and the strength of over $5.7 billion in assets.

SOURCE NASA Federal Credit Union