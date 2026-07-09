NASA Federal Credit Union Earns Celent Model Risk Manager of the Year Award for AI-Powered Modernization

UPPER MARLBORO, Md., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Federal Credit Union has been named a recipient of Celent's Model Risk Manager of the Year Award, recognizing the credit union's innovative use of artificial intelligence and automation to modernize operations, improve efficiency, and enhance the member experience.

Serving more than 238,000 members worldwide, NASA Federal Credit Union is committed to helping members achieve lifelong financial success through exceptional service and innovative financial solutions. As financial crime threats have evolved, the credit union partnered with DataVisor to deploy a unified FRAML platform using AI-powered technologies that enable faster decision-making, and strengthen risk management while delivering greater value to members. After three years of using DataVisor for fraud detection, the credit union expanded to a broader FRAML model, integrating fraud, AML, third-party intelligence, and behavioral signals into a unified intelligence layer.

"At NASA Federal, innovation is about creating better experiences for our members and making our organization more efficient and effective," said Doug Nahas, Chief Operating Officer of NASA Federal Credit Union. "By integrating our fraud and AML platforms with AI and automation, we've strengthened risk management, increased efficiency, and enabled our teams to focus more on serving members.""

The modernization initiative delivered significant results, including:

42% reduction in anti-money laundering false positives while maintaining 100% true positive retention.





41% reduction in manual review time, reducing backlogs from days to hours.





20% improvement in fraud detection precision.





detection precision. 90% reduction in suspicious activity report filing time through AI-assisted narrative generation.

Celent's annual Model Risk Manager Awards recognize financial institutions that demonstrate innovation, technology excellence, and measurable business impact.

"This award reflects our commitment to continuous improvement and responsible stewardship," Nahas said. "We're continually looking for ways to leverage technology and automation to strengthen our operations, protect our members, and ensure we deliver the exceptional service they expect from NASA Federal."

About NASA Federal Credit Union

Founded in 1949, NASA Federal Credit Union serves more than 238,000 members worldwide and manages approximately $5.7 billion in assets. Dedicated to helping members achieve lifelong financial success, the credit union provides exceptional service, innovative financial solutions, and a commitment to the financial well-being of the communities it serves.

About DataVisor

DataVisor is the AI-native real-time decisioning engine for fraud and financial crime prevention. Combining adaptive machine intelligence, consortium intelligence, and emerging agentic AI capabilities, DataVisor enables organizations to modernize fraud operations, improve customer experience, and stay ahead of rapidly evolving financial crime. DataVisor is trusted by leading financial institutions, payment innovators, Fortune 500 enterprises, and digital businesses worldwide.

About Celent Model Risk Manager Awards

Celent's annual Model Risk Manager Awards recognize the best practices of technology usage in different areas critical to success in Risk. Nominations are submitted by financial institutions and undergo a rigorous evaluation process by Celent analysts. Celent judges submissions on three core criteria: the degree of innovation, technology or implementation excellence, and demonstrable business benefits.

Celent's annual award program recognizes financial institutions as 'model risk managers' for their outstanding technology initiatives. To win, initiatives must demonstrate clear business benefits, innovation, and technology or implementation excellence.

SOURCE NASA Federal Credit Union