NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

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NASB Financial, Inc.

Aug 05, 2026, 12:57 ET

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, of $10.6 million or $1.48 per share.  This compares to net income of $9.4 million or $1.30 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and compares to net income of $6.9 million or $0.96 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2026, was $28.3 million or $3.93 per share.  This compares to net income of $20.7 million or $2.86 per share for the nine months ended June 30, 2025.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB").  Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area.  NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages nationwide with the safety and security of a Federal institution.  For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

# # # #

NASB Financial, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)











Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





6/30/26

3/31/26

6/30/25

  6/30/26

  6/30/25

EARNINGS DATA:










Net interest income

$

22,535

21,746

19,957

65,241

59,081


Provision for credit losses

250

100

370

350

571


Non-interest income

2,554

2,545

2,400

6,988

6,042


Non-interest expense

10,830

11,709

12,833

34,383

37,146


Income tax expense



3,446

3,071

2,252

9,224

6,742


     Net income


$

10,563

9,411

6,902

28,272

20,664




FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:


Total assets

$

3,199,270

3,156,241

2,938,963

3,199,270

2,938,963


Total loans held for investments and

    mortgage-backed securities, net

2,208,810

2,202,682

2,162,032

2,208,810

2,162,032


Customer and brokered deposit    

     accounts

1,832,867

1,875,016

1,835,263

1,832,867

1,835,263


Stockholders' equity

445,572

440,065

423,572

445,572

423,572




FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:


Book value per share

$

62.58

61.32

58.70

62.58

58.70


Earnings per share

1.48

1.30

0.96

3.93

2.86


Cash dividends paid per share

0.35

0.35

0.25

1.05

0.75


Return on assets (annualized net income

     divided by total average assets)

1.33 %

1.23 %

0.92 %

1.23 %

0.95 %


Return on equity (annualized net income

     divided by average stockholders' equity)

9.54 %

8.59 %

6.54 %

8.60 %

6.59 %


Weighted average shares outstanding

7,151,566

7,222,560

7,225,785

7,199,935

7,230,989

SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.

21%

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