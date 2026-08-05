NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, of $10.6 million or $1.48 per share. This compares to net income of $9.4 million or $1.30 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and compares to net income of $6.9 million or $0.96 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2026, was $28.3 million or $3.93 per share. This compares to net income of $20.7 million or $2.86 per share for the nine months ended June 30, 2025.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages nationwide with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

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NASB Financial, Inc.



Financial Highlights



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended











6/30/26 3/31/26 6/30/25

6/30/26 6/30/25



EARNINGS DATA:





















Net interest income

$ 22,535 21,746 19,957

65,241 59,081





Provision for credit losses



250 100 370

350 571





Non-interest income



2,554 2,545 2,400

6,988 6,042





Non-interest expense



10,830 11,709 12,833

34,383 37,146





Income tax expense



3,446 3,071 2,252

9,224 6,742





Net income

$ 10,563 9,411 6,902

28,272 20,664









FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:





Total assets

$ 3,199,270 3,156,241 2,938,963

3,199,270 2,938,963





Total loans held for investments and mortgage-backed securities, net 2,208,810 2,202,682 2,162,032

2,208,810 2,162,032





Customer and brokered deposit accounts

1,832,867 1,875,016 1,835,263

1,832,867 1,835,263





Stockholders' equity



445,572 440,065 423,572

445,572 423,572









FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:





Book value per share

$ 62.58 61.32 58.70

62.58 58.70





Earnings per share



1.48 1.30 0.96

3.93 2.86





Cash dividends paid per share



0.35 0.35 0.25

1.05 0.75





Return on assets (annualized net income divided by total average assets) 1.33 % 1.23 % 0.92 %

1.23 % 0.95 %





Return on equity (annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity) 9.54 % 8.59 % 6.54 %

8.60 % 6.59 %





Weighted average shares outstanding



7,151,566 7,222,560 7,225,785

7,199,935 7,230,989





SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.