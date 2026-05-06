NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, of $9.4 million or $1.30 per share. This compares to net income of $8.3 million or $1.15 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, and compares to net income of $5.8 million or $0.80 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Net income for the six months ended March 31, 2026, was $17.7 million or $2.45 per share. This compares to net income of $13.8 million or $1.90 per share for the six months ended March 31, 2025.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages nationwide with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended









3/31/26 12/31/25 3/31/25

3/31/26 3/31/25

EARNINGS DATA:



















Net interest income

$ 21,746 20,960 19,560

42,706 39,124



Provision for credit losses



100 -- 135

100 201



Non-interest income



2,545 1,889 518

4,434 3,642



Non-interest expense



11,709 11,844 12,240

23,553 24,313



Income tax expense



3,071 2,707 1,895

5,778 4,490



Net income

$ 9,411 8,298 5,808

17,709 13,762























FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:



















Total assets

$ 3,156,241 2,966,618 3,033,963

3,156,241 3,033,963



Total loans held for investments and mortgage-backed securities, net 2,202,682 2,208,550 2,155,237

2,202,682 2,155,237



Customer and brokered deposit accounts



1,875,016 1,874,438 1,917,821

1,875,016 1,917,821



Stockholders' equity



440,065 436,622 420,814

440,065 420,814























FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:



Book value per share

$ 61.32 60.36 58.18

61.32 58.18



Earnings per share



1.30 1.15 0.80

2.45 1.90



Cash dividends paid per share



0.35 0.35 0.25

0.70 0.50

























Return on assets (annualized net income divided by total average assets) 1.23 % 1.13 % 0.78 %

1.16 % 0.93 %



Return on equity (annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity) 8.59 % 7.65 % 5.57 %

8.13 % 6.60 %

























Weighted average shares outstanding



7,222,560 7,225,644 7,234,733

7,224,119 7,233,591

























































SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.