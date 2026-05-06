NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

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NASB Financial, Inc.

May 06, 2026, 13:44 ET

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, of $9.4 million or $1.30 per share.  This compares to net income of $8.3 million or $1.15 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, and compares to net income of $5.8 million or $0.80 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.  

Net income for the six months ended March 31, 2026, was $17.7 million or $2.45 per share.  This compares to net income of $13.8 million or $1.90 per share for the six months ended March 31, 2025. 

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB").  Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area.  NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages nationwide with the safety and security of a Federal institution.  For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended




3/31/26

12/31/25

3/31/25

  3/31/26

  3/31/25

EARNINGS DATA:









Net interest income

$

21,746

20,960

19,560

42,706

39,124

Provision for credit losses

100

--

135

100

201

Non-interest income

2,545

1,889

518

4,434

3,642

Non-interest expense

11,709

11,844

12,240

23,553

24,313

Income tax expense



3,071

2,707

1,895

5,778

4,490

     Net income


$

9,411

8,298

5,808

17,709

13,762











FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:









Total assets

$

3,156,241

2,966,618

3,033,963

3,156,241

3,033,963

Total loans held for investments and

    mortgage-backed securities, net

2,202,682

2,208,550

2,155,237

2,202,682

2,155,237

Customer and brokered deposit    

     accounts

1,875,016

1,874,438

1,917,821

1,875,016

1,917,821

Stockholders' equity

440,065

436,622

420,814

440,065

420,814











FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:

Book value per share

$            61.32

60.36

58.18

61.32

58.18

Earnings per share

1.30

1.15

0.80

2.45

1.90

Cash dividends paid per share

0.35

0.35

0.25

0.70

0.50












Return on assets (annualized net income

     divided by total average assets)

1.23 %

1.13 %

0.78 %

1.16 %

0.93 %

Return on equity (annualized net income

     divided by average stockholders' equity)

8.59 %

7.65 %

5.57 %

8.13 %

6.60 %












Weighted average shares outstanding

7,222,560

7,225,644

7,234,733

7,224,119

7,233,591



























SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.

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