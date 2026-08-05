NASDAQ: INIO Investigation Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Encourages Innio N.V. (NASDAQ: INIO) Investors to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Innio N.V. (NASDAQ: INIO) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Innio N.V. ordinary shares and experienced significant financial losses.

Innio Announces Disappointing Financial Results

On July 28, 2026, Innio reported disappointing second quarter 2026 financial results, including a quarterly net loss and margin compression concerns. Specifically, Innio recorded a net loss of $16.9 million for the quarter, compared with net income of $62.4 million in the same period last year. Innio said the decline was largely the result of $81.2 million in one-off expenses associated with the company's IPO and preparations for operating as a publicly listed company.

Innio's Stock Price Drops By Almost 17%

Following the news of Innio's disappointing financial results, Innio's stock price fell nearly 17% by the end of the next trading day, closing at $21.77 on July 29, 2026.

Investors who purchased Innio N.V. (NASDAQ: INIO) ordinary shares and experienced losses may have legal rights under the federal securities laws.

CONTACT KTMC TO DISCUSS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS:

If you purchased or acquired Innio N.V. ordinary shares and have lost money on your investment, please provide your information here: https://www.ktmc.com/inio-innio-nv-investigation?utm_campaign=hc?utm_source=PR_Newswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=inio&mktm=PR

You can also contact attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. by calling (484) 270-1453 or by email at [email protected]. There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including being recognized in Chambers & Partners USA 2026 as a Band 1 Top Firm in Securities and Class Actions, Legal 500's Tier 1 Rankings for Securities and M&A Litigation, The National Law Journal's Plaintiff's Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group's Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer's Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon's Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360's Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 270-1453

[email protected]

May be considered attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP