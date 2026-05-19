NASDAQ: NUAI Lawsuit Notice: Investors in shares of New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is currently pending for certain investors in New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) shares.

Investors who purchased shares of New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) prior to November 2024 and continue to hold any of thoseNASDAQ: NUAI shares have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On April 01, 2026, an investor inNASDAQ: NUAI shares over alleged securities laws violations by New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company overstated its progress in its permitting and regulatory filings for its flagship Texas Critical Data Centers project, that the Company was involved in a fraudulent scheme "to pocket revenues from hundreds of oil and gas wells in New Mexico" by transferring wells among related entities and then placing liability-bearing companies into bankruptcy to avoid plugging and remediation costs, that, as a result, the Company's financial results were false and/or misleading, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Those who purchased shares of New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

[email protected]

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

SOURCE Shareholders Foundation, Inc.