NASSAR LAND COMPANY ANNOUNCES DESIGN COLLABORATION WITH ACCLAIMED INTERIOR DESIGNER MAX HUMPHREY AT RIVERWALK WINTER PARK

Colorado Luxury Developer Brings Nationally Recognized Design Talent to Riverfront Collection in the Heart of Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Colo., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nassar Land Company, a Colorado-based developer recognized for creating distinctive luxury homes and resort communities, today announced its collaboration with renowned interior designer Max Humphrey for the Riverwalk Collection, an exclusive riverfront enclave located along the Fraser River in downtown Winter Park.

The partnership brings together Nassar Land Company's commitment to architecture, craftsmanship, and enduring quality with Humphrey's celebrated Modern Americana aesthetic, creating a collection of residences designed to reflect both the character of the Rocky Mountains and the evolving lifestyle of Colorado's premier resort communities.

A Once-in-a-Generation Location

Few opportunities remain to develop luxury riverfront residences in the heart of a thriving mountain town. Riverwalk occupies one of the most coveted locations in Winter Park — set directly along the Fraser River and within walking distance of Main Street, Hideaway Park, miles of trails, restaurants, shopping, and the future gondola connection to Winter Park Resort.

As Winter Park continues its evolution through more than $2 billion in planned resort investment and infrastructure improvements, Riverwalk stands at the center of one of the most significant growth stories in Colorado's mountain market. The community offers a rare combination of walkability, river frontage, recreational access, and long-term investment potential that is increasingly difficult to replicate.

Nassar Land Company: Building Legacy Properties

For more than two decades, Nassar Land Company has developed distinctive homes and communities throughout Colorado's Front Range and mountain regions. From ski-country residences to legacy family compounds, the company's work is defined by timeless architecture, exceptional construction quality, and an unwavering commitment to craftsmanship.

At Riverwalk, that philosophy is expressed through custom timber framing, natural stone, ornamental steel, and handcrafted architectural details — many produced through the company's affiliated fabrication division, Flight Fabrication. The result is a level of quality, integration, and authenticity rarely found in contemporary development.

"Winter Park is entering a defining chapter in its history," said David Nassar, Founder and Chairman of Nassar Land Company. "The combination of resort investment, accessibility, and natural beauty has positioned the community for extraordinary growth. Riverwalk represents an opportunity to create homes that are worthy of that setting and that will remain relevant for generations."

The Design Voice: Max Humphrey

To shape the interiors of the Riverwalk residences, Nassar Land Company has engaged nationally recognized designer Max Humphrey to oversee both the interior specifications and furnishings, creating fully realized turnkey homes. Humphrey's work has been featured in Architectural Digest, Mountain Living, Luxe Magazine, and The Wall Street Journal.

Known for his signature blend of rustic sophistication, warmth, and authenticity, Humphrey has earned a reputation for creating spaces that feel both elevated and deeply personal. His approach resonates naturally with the Riverwalk vision: homes that embrace mountain living without sacrificing sophistication or comfort.

"Nassar Land Company is already doing the hard part," said Humphrey. "The architecture, materials, and craftsmanship are all there. My job is to make the interiors feel just as thoughtful, from the kitchen cabinetry and bathroom tile to the furniture, art, and accessories, so homeowners can walk in on day one and feel like the place has always been theirs."

Humphrey's acclaimed books, Lodge: An Indoorsy Tour of America's National Parks and Modern Americana, reflect many of the themes that define Riverwalk: a respect for place, a connection to the outdoors, and an appreciation for spaces that tell a story.

Where Craft Meets Character

The Riverwalk Collection represents the full expression of Nassar Land Company's design-build philosophy. Each residence is individually crafted rather than mass-produced, offering owners a unique combination of luxury, privacy, and mountain-town accessibility.

Residents enjoy extraordinary river frontage, walkable access to downtown Winter Park, and proximity to world-class skiing, fly fishing, hiking, biking, and year-round recreation. The community also benefits from Winter Park's grandfathered short-term rental framework, providing owners with flexibility and long-term value.

The collaboration with Max Humphrey follows a series of strategic partnerships undertaken by Nassar Land Company, including its work with Forefather Home and its relationship with the historic American furniture maker Old Hickory Furniture. Together, these collaborations reflect the company's broader mission: creating communities that transcend traditional development and become lasting contributions to Colorado's mountain landscape.

"We are building for people who can live anywhere and choose Winter Park," said Zachary Nassar, Chief Executive Officer of Nassar Land Company. "Every detail matters. Every material matters. Bringing Max into Riverwalk reinforces our commitment to creating homes that are not only beautiful today, but meaningful decades from now."

About Nassar Land Company

Nassar Land Company is a Colorado-based design-build developer with more than two decades of experience creating distinctive luxury homes and resort communities throughout the Front Range and mountain regions. The company's work is defined by timeless architecture, exceptional craftsmanship, and a commitment to enduring quality. Nassar Land Company is currently offering residences at the Riverwalk Collection in downtown Winter Park, CO. For more information, contact 303-276-0217 or visit nassarland.com .

About Max Humphrey

Max Humphrey is a nationally recognized interior designer based in Portland, Oregon, known for his signature blend of Modern Americana, warmth, and authenticity. His work has been featured in Architectural Digest, House Beautiful, Dwell, Domino, and The Wall Street Journal. Humphrey is the author of Lodge: An Indoorsy Tour of America's National Parks and Modern Americana. For more information, visit maxhumphrey.com .

Contact: [Veronica Nassar] | [[email protected]]

SOURCE Nassar Land Company