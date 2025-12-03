Nassar Land Company and Old Hickory Furniture Forge Landmark Design and Manufacturing Partnership

This collaboration brings together Old Hickory's 125-year legacy in handcrafted rustic furniture and Nassar Land Company's award-winning design–build expertise to create one-of-a-kind interior environments. The partnership will center on furniture-grade wood components paired with Nassar's renowned steelwork and blacksmithing, executed through its sister company, Flight Fabrication & Iron.

"From day one, our vision has been to create homes and communities that feel genuinely one-of-one," said David Nassar, Founder of Nassar Land Company. "Old Hickory brings in the soul with reclaimed wood, and Flight Fabrication & Iron brings cutting-edge CAD and CNC technology mixed with handcrafted, blacksmith-level steel fabrication to create an eclectic mix that our team pulls together into our signature architecture and luxury homes. When those three disciplines work as one, you don't just get a house—you get a place that feels like it could only exist on that site, for that owner."

By aligning Nassar Land Company, Old Hickory, and Flight Fabrication under one coordinated vision, homeowners have access to a level of integrated architecture and furniture‑grade build quality unlike any other.

"This partnership sets a new bar for what 'mountain luxury' means," said Zachary Nassar, CEO of Nassar Land Company. "It's not about packing a house with expensive objects. It's about orchestrating architecture, structure, furniture, and materials into something that feels inevitable—like it was always meant to be there, and only there."

Old Hickory will serve as Nassar Land Company's exclusive manufacturer of reclaimed case goods and millwork, bringing depth, character, and warmth to the interiors of Nassar's luxury homes. By weaving reclaimed and antique-aged materials into new construction, the companies are preserving the past by giving it a future—embedding the story of aged wood into homes designed for modern mountain living.

"These aren't just interiors; they're environments with a story" said Beau Parsons, President of Old Hickory Furniture. "We can add iconic pieces to Nassar Land Company homes that create a depth you simply can't fake."

Old Hickory and Flight Fabrication driven packages will be available across Nassar Land Company's current and future luxury communities in Colorado and the broader Mountain West.

About Nassar Land Company

A family-owned, Colorado-based design–build land, lifestyle, and resort development company focused on creating distinctive, highly curated homes and communities. Through an integrated approach that spans site acquisition, land planning, entitlements, architectural design, construction, and interiors, Nassar Land Company delivers signature residences defined by expressive structure, honest materials, and enduring craftsmanship.

About Old Hickory Furniture

An American furniture company crafting rustic furnishings for more than 125 years. Using hickory saplings, reclaimed and aged woods, and time-honored joinery and weaving techniques, Old Hickory creates furniture and case goods that have furnished national parks, historic lodges, retreats, and iconic private homes across the country. Each piece is made by hand, carrying forward a tradition of durability, authenticity, and understated elegance.

About Flight Fabrication & Iron

A sister company of Nassar Land Company specializing in high-end steel and metalwork for architecture, furniture, fixtures, and stair systems. Combining advanced CAD design and CNC machining with traditional blacksmith-style hand techniques, Flight Fabrication produces bespoke steel components and pieces that are rarely seen—even at the top tier of custom metal craftsmanship. From structural elements to furniture and art-grade details, Flight brings precision and soul to metalwork.

Media Contact:

David Nassar

[email protected]

nassarland.com

(303) 775-5502

SOURCE Nassar Land Company

21 % more press release views with Request a Demo