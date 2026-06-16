NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As global interest in K-beauty continues to grow, Korean skincare brand Purito Seoul has been drawing increasing attention worldwide. Recently selected by actress Natalia Dyer as her skincare partner, the brand is rapidly expanding across North America and Europe and has earned recognition for its ingredient-focused philosophy and commitment to skincare fundamentals.

Natalia Dyer Begins Her K-Beauty Journey with Purito Seoul

Guided by its brand slogan, "From Soil to Seoul," Purito Seoul emphasizes transforming naturally sourced ingredients into advanced skincare solutions through thoughtful innovation and modern formulation technology. Rather than following fast-changing beauty trends, the brand prioritizes skin balance and long-term skin health — an approach that aligns closely with the growing minimalist skincare movement.

Natalia Dyer, recently introduced as Purito Seoul's first global muse, has attracted significant attention from international audiences due to her naturally elegant image and authentic personality, qualities that closely reflect the brand's clean and honest identity. Purito Seoul plans to continue expanding its campaign with additional visual content and collaborative initiatives featuring Dyer.

The brand's hero products — including Oat in Calming Gel Cream, Mighty Bamboo Panthenol Cream, and Centella Unscented Serum — continue generating strong engagement across social platforms and online communities. Growing consumer interest in skin barrier care and gentle skincare solutions has also contributed to increasing demand among North American audiences.

Purito Seoul has recently expanded accessibility through Olive Young US and broader global retail partnerships, bridging its online consumer community with offline retail experiences and further strengthening its global market presence.

A Purito Seoul representative stated, "Consumers worldwide are becoming increasingly interested not only in K-beauty ingredients but also in the skincare philosophies and routines behind them. We will continue connecting with global consumers through authentic experiences and innovative products."

Meanwhile, Purito Seoul has recorded nearly tenfold growth over the past four years and continues demonstrating stable momentum in global markets. Through ingredient transparency, strong product performance, and consumer-driven word-of-mouth growth, the brand has built meaningful trust among customers worldwide. Following recognition through the 2025 Olive Young Awards Rookie Category, the company plans to further accelerate brand development with a target of KRW 130 billion in revenue by 2026.

SOURCE Purito Seoul