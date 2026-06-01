Purito Seoul Outlines Its Global Brand Vision for 2026 with Global Celebrity Partnership

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Purito Seoul has unveiled its long-term global vision for 2026, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable brand growth and expanded international engagement. Following the appointment of actress Natalia Dyer as its global ambassador, the brand continues strengthening its connection with consumers through both product innovation and integrated marketing initiatives.

Purito Seoul's Effective Serums

The company has recently experienced rapid growth across North American and European markets while actively engaging global Gen Z and millennial audiences through digital communities and social platforms. User-generated reviews and authentic product experiences shared across TikTok and Instagram have helped increase both consumer awareness and trust in the brand.

Beyond product sales, Purito Seoul remains focused on delivering its core brand philosophy, "From Soil to Seoul," through immersive consumer experiences. Earlier this year, the brand successfully hosted a major pop-up campaign in New York, attracting strong attention from global consumers and further reinforcing its international presence.

Purito Seoul is also accelerating expansion across global retail channels. Following its entry into Olive Young US, the brand is preparing for further expansion into major North American retail destinations, including Target, allowing consumers more opportunities to discover and experience products in key commercial locations.

A representative from Purito Seoul commented, "Today's consumers are increasingly interested not only in ingredients and product performance, but also in the stories and values behind brands. We will continue introducing meaningful experiences and trusted products that can build long-term relationships with consumers worldwide."

SOURCE Purito Seoul