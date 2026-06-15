National Center for Children's Vision and Eye Health at Prevent Blindness Calls for Nominations for the 2026 Bonnie Strickland Champion for Children's Vision Award

- The 12th Annual Bonnie Strickland Champion for Children's Vision Award from the National Center for Children's Vision and Eye Health at Prevent Blindness, recognizes significant efforts by an individual or group of individuals to improve public health approaches for children's vision and eye health -

CHICAGO, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Center for Children's Vision and Eye Health at Prevent Blindness (NCCVEH) has issued a call for nominations for the 12th annual "Bonnie Strickland Champion for Children's Vision Award." This national award recognizes significant efforts by an individual or group of individuals to improve public health approaches to children's vision and eye health. The deadline for submission is July 25, 2026, at noon ET.

Established in 2014 by the NCCVEH Advisory Committee, the award commemorates Dr. Bonnie Strickland and her groundbreaking work to establish a comprehensive system for children's vision in the United States. Dr. Strickland served as Director of the Division of Services for Children with Special Health Needs, Maternal and Child Health Bureau, before her retirement in 2014.

"The Bonnie Strickland Champion for Children's Vision Award recognizes the tremendous efforts of those who are keeping Bonnie's legacy moving forward through initiatives dedicated to helping put our kids on the path to a lifetime of healthy vision and learning through innovative programming and partnerships," said Donna Fishman, executive director at the NCCVEH.

The Bonnie Strickland Champion for Children's Vision Award will be presented at a virtual event on Sept. 11, 2026, at 10 am ET. The award consists of a commemorative plaque, recognition, and invitation to conduct a 30-minute presentation at the event. The award recipient and a summary of their accomplishments will be featured on the NCCVEH website.

Nominees for the award may be individuals or groups comprised of diverse stakeholders, including families/caregivers, community leaders, public health professionals, healthcare and eyecare providers, educators, and others, who are implementing changes to improve children's vision and reduce disparities in children's vision and eye health in the United States. Nominees should demonstrate significant impact in one or more areas of a population health system supporting children's vision:

Key stakeholder engagement or collaboration, including representation from families and from diverse racial, ethnic, geographic, and socio-economic backgrounds

Training and education

Public awareness

Provision of resources and/or services

Surveillance and accountability

Reduction of vision health inequities

Vision and eye health infrastructure development at the local, state, or national level

Connecting vision to overall health, early childhood development, and learning

The 2025 Bonnie Strickland Champion for Children's Vision Award was presented to Eye Thrive, specifically for its "Wraparound Vision Services" program. Other previous award recipients include the Alcon Children's Vision Center; Danielle Crull, ABOM, author and business owner of A Child's Eyes, organizer of The Pumpkin Patch Project, and founder of the Truffles the Kitty Organization; and Donny W. Suh, MD, FAAP, MBA, FACS, Chief of Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus, and Professor, Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Science, at Gavin Herbert Eye Institute, University of California, Irvine. A full listing of past recipients may be found here.

For more information, or to submit a nomination for the 2026 Bonnie Strickland Champion for Children's Vision Award, please visit https://nationalcenter.preventblindness.org/bonnie-strickland-champion-for-childrens-vision-award, or contact Ms. Fishman at [email protected].

About the National Center for Children's Vision and Eye Health at Prevent Blindness

Prevent Blindness is the nation's leading eye health and safety patient advocacy organization dedicated to preventing blindness and preserving sight. The organization raises awareness about the importance of eye health and its connection to overall health, advocates for eye health policies and funding, supports professional education and training, and empowers those living with vision loss.

In 2009, Prevent Blindness established the National Center for Children's Vision and Eye Health at Prevent Blindness (NCCVEH), with support from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration's Maternal and Child Health Bureau. Serving as a national resource for the establishment of a public health infrastructure, the NCCVEH advances and promotes children's vision and eye health, providing leadership and training to entities throughout the United States. The NCCVEH is advised by a committee of national experts and leaders from the fields of ophthalmology, optometry, pediatrics, nursing, early childhood education, family advocates, and public health to guide the work and recommendations of the NCCVEH. For more information, or to make a contribution to the sight-saving mission, call (800) 331-2020 or visit us at https://NationalCenter.PreventBlindness.org.

SOURCE Prevent Blindness