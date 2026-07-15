Prevent Blindness Honors Bipartisan Leadership of Congressional Vision Caucus Co-Chairs, U.S. Representatives Gus Bilirakis and Marc Veasey, with Congressional Visionary Award

- Prevent Blindness presents U.S. Representatives Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), and Marc Veasey (D-TX) with "Congressional Visionary Award" for their efforts to prioritize vision and eye health programs and policies -

CHICAGO, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prevent Blindness, the nation's leading patient advocacy organization dedicated to protecting and preserving eye health, presented its "Congressional Visionary Award" award to U.S. Representatives Gus Bilirakis (R- FL), and Marc Veasey (D- TX), in recognition of their tireless legislative efforts to promote vision and eye health programs, advocate for funding for eye care services, and their work to ensure quality eye care access for all. Rep. Bilirakis and Rep. Veasey serve as co-chairs of the bipartisan Congressional Vision Caucus (CVC).

The CVC is a bipartisan coalition of Congressional Members dedicated to strengthening and stimulating a national dialogue and policy on vision-related problems and disabilities. Prevent Blindness was instrumental in the initial formation of the caucus and works closely with its members today. The award was presented at the Prevent Blindness-hosted CVC Reception at the U.S. Capitol on June 9, in Washington, D.C.

"The Prevent Blindness Congressional Visionary Award recognizes CVC Co-chairs Rep. Bilirakis and Rep. Veasey for their dedication and leadership, effectively advocating for those with vision impairment and their care partners, working to secure funding for sight-saving research and support programs, and helping to connect people to eye care," said Jeff Todd, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness.

In addition to supporting various vision and eye health issues, including securing federal funding for the Vision and Eye Health program at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Bilirakis and Veasey were instrumental the drafting and introducing the Early Detection of Vision Impairments for Children Act (EDVI), H.R. 2527. This first-of-its-kind legislation will establish grants for states and communities to improve systems of care that will ensure that every child in the United States has the chance for early identification of vision problems, vision care coordination, and referral to vision rehabilitation services for those with vision loss. Reps. Bilirakis and Veasey first introduced the EDVI Act in the House of Representatives in May of 2024, and reintroduced it in March of 2025. Prevent Blindness and 115 organizations across the United States have endorsed the EDVI Act and are advocating for companion legislation to be introduced in the U.S. Senate.

"Children are the present and the future of our great nation, and we all want the best for them," said Rep. Bilirakis. "I am proud to lead the Congressional Vision Caucus, and this important legislation, which will ensure that every child with a potential vision problem can access the vision care they need to succeed in school and in life."

Previous recipients of the Prevent Blindness Congressional Visionary Award include past CVC Co-Chairs Rep. Gene Green (D-TX) and Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-FL).

For information on the Congressional Vision Caucus, the EDVI Act and other Prevent Blindness advocacy efforts, please visit PreventBlindness.org/advocacy, or contact [email protected].

About Prevent Blindness

Prevent Blindness is the nation's leading eye health and safety patient advocacy organization dedicated to preventing blindness and preserving sight. The organization raises awareness about the importance of eye health and its connection to overall health, advocates for eye health policies and funding, supports professional education and training, and empowers those living with vision loss. With the generous support of its network of affiliates, volunteers, partners, and the public, Prevent Blindness provides free resources on the full spectrum of eye diseases and conditions that can significantly affect vision and quality of life, and advances initiatives that identify vision problems early and connect individuals to eye care. For more information, visit PreventBlindness.org, and follow Prevent Blindness on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

SOURCE Prevent Blindness