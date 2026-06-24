National Center for Construction Education and Research, LTD Corp. - Media Notice

Prepared by Kennedys on behalf of National Center for Construction Education and Research, LTD Corp. – June 24, 2026.

BATON ROUGE, La., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Center for Construction Education and Research, LTD Corp. ("NCCER") was the victim of a cybercrime that resulted in the unauthorized acquisition of personal information. On March 21, 2025, NCCER became aware of unauthorized activity in its network, and took its systems offline until it could safely restore operations. This included working with cybersecurity specialists to investigate the incident and assist with remediation efforts. NCCER later determined that certain files were removed from its network without authorization, and commenced review of the data involved to understand whether those files contained personal information, and if so, to whom the information belonged. This review was completed on April 12, 2026. Based on that review, NCCER determined that certain personal information was contained within files that were accessed or acquired without authorization. We have no evidence of misuse of any personal information, including fraud or identity theft, resulting from this incident.

While the information involved varied by individual and may have included one or more of the following: Social Security number, driver's license or state identification number, and/or username and password information. At this time, NCCER is not aware of misuse of any personal information, including fraud or identity theft resulting from this incident.

NCCER notified individuals on a rolling basis starting on April 27, 2026. Louisiana residents were notified, via First Class U.S. mail on May 1, 2026, May 15, 2026, and May 21, 2026.

Although there is no evidence of misuse of any personal information for fraud or identity theft, individuals whose Social Security numbers were involved were offered complimentary credit monitoring services and identity protection services.

Media inquiries may be directed to Daniel Marvin ([email protected]), Ashley Pusey ([email protected]) and Helen Tang ([email protected]).

SOURCE Kennedys CMK LLP