Reynolds Road Surgical Center Notice of Data Privacy Incident

TOLEDO, Ohio, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reynolds Road Surgical Center LLC, doing business as Wildwood Surgical Center ("Wildwood"), writes to notify you of a data security incident involving personal information of certain members of our health care community.

What Happened: On June 26, 2025, we were alerted to suspicious activity on our network. Upon receipt of the alert, we secured our network and specialists were engaged to investigate the nature and scope of the incident. After a thorough investigation, we learned that certain data from our network was accessed and acquired without authorization between June 24, 2025, and June 26, 2025. As a result, we commenced a comprehensive and detailed review of that data to identify what information was involved and to whom that information belonged. On May 13, 2026, we completed our review and confirmed that certain personal information (PI) and protected health information (PHI) was contained in the data set.

What Information Was Involved: The information involved varied from person to person, but may have included first and last names along with Social Security numbers, government identification numbers such as driver's license or passport numbers, dates of birth, medical treatment and diagnostic information, health insurance information, and medical billing information including bank account number and payment or credit card number.

Individuals whose information was involved and for whom we had address information will receive a notice letter in the mail in the upcoming weeks.

What We Are Doing: Upon learning of the incident, we took parts of our network offline and implemented additional tools to confirm the security of our environment and restore our operations safely. We also notified federal law enforcement.

What Impacted Individuals Can Do: As a general matter, it is a good practice to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, from any source, by reviewing credit reports, financial account statements, and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity and to detect errors. We also remind everyone that individuals are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, TransUnion, Experian, and Equifax. To order a free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call 1-877-322-8228.

Individuals may further educate themselves regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and the steps to take to protect personal information by contacting the credit reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), or state Attorneys General. The FTC also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. The FTC may be reached at 600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261.

For More Information: For any further information, please contact our dedicated assistance line at 833-319-7579.

SOURCE Kennedys CMK LLP