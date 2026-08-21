NATIONAL COMMUNITY INVESTMENT FUND AND MISSION DRIVEN BANK FUND LAUNCH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP ON IMPACT DATA ANALYTICS FOR BANKS

National Community Investment Fund's Proprietary BankImpact Metrics Seeks to Inform Impact Investors and Strengthen Economic Resiliency in Underserved Communities

CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Driven Bank Fund (MDBF) and the National Community Investment Fund (NCIF) today announced a strategic partnership to provide enhanced impact analysis across the $200 million MDBF's growing portfolio of FDIC-insured Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and Minority Depository Institution (MDI) banks. The partnership adds a rigorous, third-party view on how MDBF's portfolio banks are impacting their communities.

Under the partnership, NCIF will apply its proprietary BankImpact Metrics, including Development Deposit Intensity (DDI) and Development Lending Intensity (DLI-HMDA), to produce standardized reports on each investee bank in MDBF's portfolio. The reports will combine public regulatory data with NCIF's analytical frameworks to track how effectively capital is reaching the low- and moderate-income, rural and urban communities these banks serve.

"NCIF has spent decades building the analytical infrastructure this sector relies on to measure what matters," said Paul Welch, MDBF Portfolio Manager. "This partnership gives our investors and our portfolio banks a shared, credible way to track progress toward our mutual goal of building a stronger, more inclusive banking system."

The partnership adds another layer of reporting to MDBF's robust impact measurement and management program that tracks geographic and targeted lending data for Fund investors. The NCIF reports will provide an enhanced view of portfolio-wide outcomes as MDBF continues to grow its investments in mission-driven banks nationwide.

"MDBF has built something the mission-driven banking sector has needed for a long time: real, flexible capital paired with a genuine commitment to seeing that capital translate into lasting community impact," said Saurabh Narain, CEO of NCIF. "We are proud to bring our BankImpact Metrics to this partnership and help MDBF and its investors see, with real clarity, the difference their capital is making in the communities these banks serve."

The strategic partnership arrives as NCIF prepares to celebrate its 30th anniversary at its Industry Conference, taking place September 2-3 at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. The conference will convene leaders from across the mission-driven banking sector to examine the models, capital strategies and relationships sustaining community-focused institutions through changing economic cycles. MDBF's growing national portfolio and its work with Microsoft and Truist reflect the kind of capital innovation the conference will spotlight as NCIF marks three decades of building a stronger, more inclusive financial system.

About Mission Driven Bank Fund

The Mission Driven Bank Fund works to foster a stronger, more accessible banking system by investing in and providing technical services to mission-driven banks that offer credit and financial services to low- and moderate-income (LMI) and other underserved communities across the country. The Fund's mission is to drive growth and financial resiliency in the mission-driven bank sector, translating into wealth creation in the communities these banks serve. Elizabeth Park Capital Management, a specialist firm investing in U.S. banks, and Calvert Impact, a leading impact investing firm, are members of the Fund's general partner. Strategic Value Bank Partners is a sub-advisor, and Performance Trust is a capital advisor and structuring agent for the Fund. For more information, visit www.missiondrivenbankfund.org.

About the National Community Investment Fund

The National Community Investment Fund (NCIF) is a national community development financial institution (CDFI) and an impact investor that invests in mission-oriented financial institutions, lends with them and deployed government subsidy (like New Markets Tax Credits) to catalyze economic development in low-income and underserved communities in rural, urban and small town America. Since 1996, NCIF has deployed over $550 million in debt, equity and NMTC capital and financial services in partnership with over 50 financial institutions to support small business development (creating over 17,000 jobs), affordable housing, and critical community infrastructure, including healthcare, education and transit facilities. Visit ncif.org

SOURCE National Community Investment Fund